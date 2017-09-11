Remembering 9/11 – a Time to Reflect

Today marks the 16th year since our nation was changed forever – September 11th. In honor of those who lost their lives, those who died or were injured trying to save them, and all of the countless heroes that day – we respectfully thank you and commemorate this day in our history.

Below are the observed moments of silence and scheduled commemorative events to be held as shared from www.911memorial.org

Observe moments of silence

Observe a moment of silence on September 11 at any or all of the following times marking key moments on 9/11. As in years past, the moments below will be observed as part of the official 9/11 anniversary ceremony held at the World Trade Center for victims’ families.

8:46 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash American Airlines Flight 11 into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower (1 WTC).

9:03 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash United Airlines Flight 175 into floors 77 through 85 of the South Tower (2 WTC).

9:37 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crash American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, near Washington, D.C.

9:59 a.m.: The South Tower (2 WTC) collapses.

10:03 a.m.: After learning of the other attacks, passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 launch a counterattack on hijackers aboard their plane to try to seize control of the aircraft. In response, the hijackers crash the plane into an empty field near Shanksville, Pa.

10:28 a.m.: The North Tower (1 WTC) collapses. The 16-acre World Trade Center site is in ruins, with collateral damage affecting all adjacent properties and streets. A rescue and recovery effort begins immediately.

Toll bells

Toll bells on September 11 at 8:46 a.m. or at each of the times listed above.

Read the names of the victims aloud

The names of the men, women and children killed as a result of the 9/11 attacks have been read aloud at the official 9/11 anniversary ceremony in New York City every year. Download a list of the names inscribed on the 9/11 Memorial. (Names include all those killed in the 9/11 attacks and the six individuals killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.)

The 9/11 Memorial Guide allows users to select specific names or groups of names, including names from a certain town or state, a specific company or first responder agency.

Lower flag in remembrance

Lower flags to half-staff on the 9/11 anniversary. Flags may be lowered at 8:46 a.m. to mark the moment when Flight 11 struck the North Tower at the WTC.