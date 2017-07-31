Rota NAS and Sigonella NAS Lodging Rates Reduced at Navy Gateway Inns & Suites

Lodging rates on select NGIS Standard Queen Rooms at both Rota NAS and Sigonella NAS have been reduced! Previously, this room type was priced at $84 nightly, but now are available for $65 nightly. These rooms are limited and must be requested when when making reservations.

We have updated our website for both locations to reflect the new pricing.

Happy Travels!









