The Search For 4,000 – USCG Recruiting
The Coast Guard is in the process of recruiting 4,000 enlisted personnel to provide adequate support for all eleven Coast Guard missions. Coast Guard recruiting offices Los Angeles and Riverside, just two of the 55 recruiting offices that are conducting this campaign, are key units in achieving this goal due to their strategic location in high potential urban areas.
Source: The search for 4,000
