Single Airman Orientation Flights at Edwards AFB, CA Only $5
R4R SINGLE AIRMAN ORIENTATION FLIGHTS Now-September
Only $5 for eligible personnel!
Single Airman are U.S. Active Duty or Air Reserve Component personnel permanently assigned to an Air Force Installation or Air Force led Joint Base without a spouse.
One hour flights will originate and end at the Aero Club on South Base. For more information, C-661-275-AERO or visit Edwards AFB FSS
