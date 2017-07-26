Single Airman Orientation Flights at Edwards AFB, CA Only $5

R4R SINGLE AIRMAN ORIENTATION FLIGHTS Now-September

Only $5 for eligible personnel!

Single Airman are U.S. Active Duty or Air Reserve Component personnel permanently assigned to an Air Force Installation or Air Force led Joint Base without a spouse.

One hour flights will originate and end at the Aero Club on South Base. For more information, C-661-275-AERO or visit Edwards AFB FSS









