Soldiers Starring in New ‘Reality Show’ | Association of the United States Army

Get ready for reality TV with a pure Army flavor. The service has launched a four-episode video series to “showcase the American soldier in action, preparing for and conducting missions every day around the globe,” says Maj. Gen. Malcolm Frost, chief of Army public affairs. “Soldier skills, grit, commitment and character will be on full display.” See link below for more!

