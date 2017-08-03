Southwest Announces Best Flights to Witness Total Solar Eclipse
Travelers will have a chance to fly right through the solar eclipse in August! Passengers who book flights on the eclipse journeys will receive commemorative flare, including special viewing glasses, cosmic cocktails and social media engagement across the atmosphere on Southwest’s gate-to-gate Wi-Fi. Click on the link below to see how you can experience the Solar Eclipse in the air!
