Approximately 150 members of the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard will deployed to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013 to support the 57th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on Monday, Jan. 21. The Army Guard group is comprised of Canton's 112th Military Police Battalion, Brandon's 113th Military Police Company, Clinton's 114th Military Police Company and members of Meridian's 155th Brigade Special Troops Battalion. Air National Guard security force personnel from Jackson's 172nd Airlift Wing and Meridian's 186th Air Refueling Wing are also deploying to form a joint task force and augment the U.S. Secret Service. The joint Army and Air National Guard team will conduct security missions in support of civilian authorities while in the district. Their activities will include crowd management, traffic control and check point operations. They will also conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat-prevention activities. Members were transported on a C-17 Globemaster III from 172d Airlift Wing, Jackson, Miss. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marvin Moore via Wikimedia Commons.)

