Space-A Information
- Phone: C-301-981-3604, DSN-312-858-3604.
- Terminal Address: 89 APS/TROP, 1245 Arnold Avenue, Andrews AFB, MD 20762-6511. Washington NAF, Bldg 3198, 1 San Diego Loop, Andrews AFB, MD 20762-5518.
- Terminal Phone Number: C-301-981-3604.
- Other Info Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/262444340533687/
- Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice.
The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations.
The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations.
The following installations have been observed as isolated and occasional Space-A flight destinations from this location. Don’t expect to see these flights often, but you may or may not occasionally find them available:
Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, IL (SPI); Albert J Ellis Airport Jacksonville, NC (OAJ); Alexandria International Airport, LA (AEX); Allen C. Thompson Fld Jackson, MS (JAN); Anchorage Intl. Airport, AK (ANC); Aspen Pitkin Sardy Fld, CO (ASE); Atlantic City Intl. Airport, NJ (ACY); Austin Straubel Intl. Airport, WI (GRB); Bangor Intl. Airport, ME (BGR); Billings Logan Intl. Airport, MT (BIL); Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Intl. Airport/ANG, AL (BHM); Bismarck Municipal Airport, ND (BIS); Boeing Field/King Count Intl. Airport, WA (BFI); Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, GA (BQK); Capital Region Intl. Airport, MI (LAN); Cherry Point MCAS, NC (NKT); Cheyenne Regional Airport/ANG, WY (CYS); Columbia Metro Airport, SC (CAE); Concord Municipal Airport, NH (CON); Denver International Airport, CO (DEN); Dobbins ARB, GA (MGE); Edwards AFB, CA (EDW); Eglin AFB, FL (VPS); Fairchild AFB, WA (SKA); Forbes Fld ANG, KS (FOE); Fort McCoy Aviation Support Facility, Ft. McCoy, WI (CMY); Friedman Memorial Airport Hailey, ID (SUN); Glacier Park Intl. Airport, MT (FCA); Grand Junction Regional Airport, CO (GJT); Grant County Intl. Airport, WA (MWH); Hanscom Field, MA (BED); Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, St. Croix, VI (STX); Hill AFB, UT (HIF); Holbrook Municipal Airport, AZ (P14); Hunter AAF, GA (SVN); Indianapolis Intl. Airport, IN (IND); Jacksonville NAS, FL (NIP); JB Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (EDF); JB Lewis-McChord, WA (TCM); Kaneohe Bay MCAS, HI (NGF); Key West NAS, FL (NQX); Lincoln Municipal Airport/ANG, NE (LNK); Los Angeles Intl. Airport, CA (LAX); McGhee Tyson, TN (TYS); Miami Intl. Airport, FL (MIA); Mid Ohio Valley Regional Airport, WV (PKB); Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl. Airport/ARS, MN (MSP); Nellis AFB, NV (LSV); New Orleans NAS, LA (NBG); Northeast Florida Regional Airport, FL (UST); Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, AR (XNA); Orlando Intl. Airport, FL (MCO); Palm Springs Intl. Airport, CA (PSP); Patrick AFB, FL (COF); Pease ANG, NH (PSM); Philip S W Goldson Intl. Airport, Belize (BZE); Phillips AAF, MD (AGP); Phoenix Sky Harbor/ANG, AZ (PHX); Point Mugu NAS, CA (NTD); Quonset State Airport/ANG, RI (OQU); Raleigh Durham Intl. Airport, NC (PKB); Randolph AFB, TX (RND); Roswell Intl. Air Center, NM (ROW); Rota AB, ES (RTA); Savannah Hilton Head Intl. Airport/ANG, GA (SAV); Selfridge ANG, MI (MTC); Seymour Johnson AFB, NC (GSB); St. John's International Airport, Canada (YYT); St. Louis Intl. Airport, MO (STL); Syracuse Hancock Intl. Airport, NY (SYR); Talahassee Regional Airport, FL (TLH); Tinker AFB, OK (TIK); Toledo Express Airport, OH (TOL); Vance AFB, OK (END); Westover ARB, MA (CEF); Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (FFO).
- Flight Recording: 72-hour Flight Recording: C-301-981-3604.
- Parking: Bldg 1245, 24 hours daily, C-301-981-1854. Short term has 24 hour limit; Long term at Bldg 1413 has 30 day limit.
- Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: Left of Base Ops and ATC tower. From the Main Gate: Follow the detour to the right onto West Perimeter Road. After the Entry Control check-point, continue forward through one stop sign. At the next three-way stop sign by the hospital, make a left turn onto Menoher Driver and continue until the road ends at the Pax Term.
- Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (KDCA/DCA). Distance: about 15 miles.
- Registration Info: Bldg 1245, Hours: 0400-2200 hours Mon-Sun.
- Passenger Service Fax: Pax Paging: Bldg 1245, Hours: 0400-2200 daily, C-301-981-3604, DSN-312-981-3604.
- ICAO/IATA Code: (KADW/ADW)
- Travelers Aid: Chaplain: Bldg 1345, 24 hours daily, C-301-981-2111 (Chapel # l). Lost/Found: Bldg 1245, Hours: 0600-2200 daily, C-301-981-3526 (Pax Term, NCO). Red Cross: Bldg 1610, Hours: 0800-1600 Mon-Fri, C-301-981-6008,
- Flights Originating From Here: Many originating flights.
- Unscheduled Flights: C-20A/B/H Gulfstream, C-32, C-40B/C and KC-135’s are the primary aircraft stationed here; however, Space-A transportation on other aircraft that stop here en route may be available.
- Other Information: GPS: (38°48’N/76°52’W). LST: GMT-05:00. Port of Entry and U.S. Customs Service Airport.
- Space-A Email: amc.spacea@us.af.mil.
- Air Terminal Hours of Operation: 0400-2200 hours Mon-Sun.
- Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Joint-Base-Andrews-Passenger-Terminal/204595186255795
- Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: General: Bldg 1245, Hours: 24 hours daily. A/C, telephones (commercial, long distance and defense), TV, and restrooms. Snack vending available. DV/VIP: Bldg 1245, open when protocol officer is on duty, C-301-981-2100, DSN-312-858-2100. A/C, coffee/tea served, telephones (commercial, long distance and defense), TV, restrooms. Offered for (E9/O6+), active and retired.
- USO Phone Number: C-301-981-1854/4686.
One thought on “Andrews Air Force Base/Joint Base Andrews”
Great facility with plenty of flights. Staff appeared to be only interested in serving Generals and important Government people. Not very helpful in getting us on a flight. Pax need to be proactive.