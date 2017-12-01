OVER SAN FRANCISCO -- A KC-135 Stratotanker from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., prepares to gas up two F-16 Fighting Falcons above San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. The Air Force Reserve Command tanker and fighter fleets fly regular training patrols as vital components to Operation Noble Eagle, along with Air National Guard and active-duty aircraft and people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lance Cheung via Wikimedia Commons)
One thought on “Beale Air Force Base”
As it states in Flight Frequency above, there are very few flights. This is the closest base to our home but we have never tried to fly from there. We drive to Travis AFB which has a wide variety of flights to diverse locations. If you fly from Beale, you may not get back without flying into Sacramento or Travis. Then you would have to figure out how to get back to Beale for your car. It will be interesting to hear if anyone has used this facility and any challenges they overcame.