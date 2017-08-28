Defense Secretary Robert Gates says goodbye to the President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai before the President boards his aircraft at Campbell Army Airfield, Fort Campbell, KY., May 14, 2010. President Karzai, Defense Secretary Gates, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other distinguished visitors were on a short visit to Fort Campbell. Photo: DOD Photo, Sam Shore via Wikimedia Commons
One thought on “Campbell Army Airfield”
We landed here on a flight from overseas a few years ago and were superbly taken care of. One of the staff at the terminal drove us to the PX in his POV where we picked up a rental car and drove home to Florida.