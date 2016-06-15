Charleston Air Force Base/Joint Base Charleston
Space-A Information
- Phone: C-843-963-3082/3083/3048, Fax C-843-963-2396, DSN-312-673-3083/3048.
- Terminal Address: AMC Passenger Terminal, 437 APS/TRP Bldg 164, 105 South Bates Avenue, Charleston AFB, SC 29404-5006.
- Terminal Phone Number: C-843-963-3048/3082.
- Terminal Website: http://www.charleston.af.mil/About-Us/Library/Space-A
- Other Info Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/270286459744002/
- Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations. The following installations have been observed as isolated and occasional Space-A flight destinations from this location. Don’t expect to see these flights often, but you may or may not occasionally find them available: Beaufort MCAS, SC (NBC); Blackstone AAF, VA (BKT); Cherry Point MCAS, NC (NKT); Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ (DMA); Duke Field, FL (Eglin AFB Auxiliary Field No. 3), FL (EGI); Edmonton Intl. Airport, CA (YEG); Eglin AFB, FL (VPS); El Salvador Intl. Airport (SAL); Evreux Airport, FR (EVX); Forbes Fld ANG, KS (FOE); Fort Worth Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base, TX (NFW); Grand Forks AFB, ND (RDR); Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, St. Croix, VI (STX); Homestead ARB, FL (HST); Hunter AAF, GA (SVN); Hickam AFB, HI (HIK); Jacksonville NAS, FL (NIP); JB Lewis-McChord, WA (TCM); Kalaeloa Airport Kapolei, HI (JRF); Key West NAS, FL (NQX); Kingston, JM (KIN); L F Wade Intl. Airport Bermuda, BM (BDA); La Aurora Intl. Airport Guatemala City, GT (GUA); Lakenheath RAF, UK (LKZ); Langley AFB, VA (LFI); Liberia Airport, Costa Rica (LIR); Luis Munoz Marin Intl. Airport, PR (SJU); MacDill AFB, FL (MCF); Mackall AAF, NC (HFF); Managua, NI (MGA); Melbourne Intl. Airport, FL (MLB); Memphis ANG, TN (MEM); Nashville Intl. Airport/ANG, TN (BNA); New River MCAS, NC (NCA); Norfolk NS, VA (NGU); Offutt Air Force Base, NE (OFF); Panama City, Panama (PTY); Paya Lebar Air Base, Pease ANG, NH (PSM); Philip S W Goldson Intl. Airport, Belize (BZE); Pittsburgh Intl. Airport/ANG, PA (PIT); Port-Au-Prince Intl. Airport, HT (PAP); Selfridge ANG, MI (MTC); Seymour Johnson AFB, NC (GSB); Singapore (QPG); Souda Bay, GR (CHQ); Spangdahlem AB, DE (SPM); Tocumen Intl. Airport, PA; Travis AFB, CA (SUU); Whiteman AFB, MO (SZL); Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (FFO); Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, OH (YNG).
- Flight Recording: 72-hour, C-843-963-3082, DSN-312-673-3082.
- Parking: Located across from the terminal and is limited to a 72 hour stay. Long term parking is available 2-3 blocks from the terminal. Maps for long term parking are available at the Passenger Terminal.
- Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: From Gate: Take Arthur Drive and follow that until Hill Blvd. Turn left onto Hill Blvd. Go though 2 stop signs and at the 3rd stop sign turn right onto Bates St. Passenger Terminal is about 200 yards on left just past Fire Dept.
- Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Charleston Intl Airport (KCHS/CHS). Distance: About 5 miles.
- Registration Info: Bldg 164, Hours: 0530-1130; closed 1130-0530 unless flights arriving or departing.
- Passenger Service Fax: 24 hours daily, C-843-963-3083, DSN-312-673-3083. Pax Paging: Bldg 164, Hours: 24 daily, C-843-963-3083, DSN-312-673-3083.
- ICAO/IATA Code: (KCHS/CHS)
- Travelers Aid: Chaplain: Bldg 166, Hours: 0730-1630 Mon-Fri, C-843-963-2225 (on call after hours); Bldg 1005, Hours: 0730-1630 Mon-Fri, C-843-963-2536 (on call after hours). Lost/Found: Bldg 164, Hours: 0730-1630 Mon-Fri, C-843-963-2369. After hours, C-843-963-2348. Red Cross: Bldg 246, Hours: 0800-1700 Mon-Fri, C-843-963-3377/8, Emergency, C-843-963-3552. After hours, C-843-744-3552.
- Support Summary: Ask for taxi list at terminal.
- Flights Originating From Here: Many originating flights.
- Unscheduled Flights: Infrequent CONUS and OCONUS flights. Call for destinations, routings and schedules.
- Other Information: GPS: (32°51’N/80°04’W). LST: GMT-05:00. Port of Entry and U.S. Customs Service Airport.
- Space-A Email: spacea@charleston.af.mil.
- Air Terminal Hours of Operation: Hours: 0530-1130; closed 1130-0530 unless flights arriving or departing.
- Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Joint-Base-Charleston-Passenger-Terminal/112533608829923
- Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: General and Family: Bldg 164 (adjacent to check-in scales), Hours: 24 hours daily, C-843-963-3083. A/C, telephones (commercial and defense), TV lounge, restrooms, nursery, P/C seats. Snack Vending: Bldg 164, C-843-963-2610. Free Internet and Wi-Fi. DV/VIP: Bldg 164, Hours: 24 daily, C-843-963-3083, DSN-312-673-3083. See Pax Service Shift Supervisor. A/C, telephones (commercial and defense), TV, restrooms, O/S seats. Protocol Service: Bldg 1600, Hours: 0800-1700 Mon-Fri, C-843-963-5644, DSN-312-673-5644.
2 thoughts on “Charleston Air Force Base/Joint Base Charleston”
Wonderful facility, especially the professional service provided by Mr Livingston. His work makes Charleston one of the best pax facilities in the world.
Hello,
Recently we use the new terminal at Charleston due to the upgrade of the existing terminal. It serves it’s purpose but the walk from the long term parking to the terminal should be addressed. The most direct route from the parking lot to the terminal you have to walk thru a lot of grass and sand. There should be a paved walk way for people with luggage that are on rollers. If this one thing was done it would be great, especially for older retirees that travel Space-A. Or if the returning passenger bus could drop off at the parking lot instead of at the terminal they would not have to walk back to their car with luggage. Other that that it was great going in and out of Charleston, the airmen are top notch in their attitude and respect shown to traveling passengers. The temporary terminal is comfortable with clean waiting area and restrooms.
Thank you