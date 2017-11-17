Toggle Directions

(Left to right) Air Force Senior Airman Michael Goicoechea, Master Sgts. Eric Weinmann and Phillip Vickery, and Airman 1st Class James Manier handle a container containing two giant squid specimens aboard an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Del., July 11, 2008. Flown from Europe by a Dover crew, the squids were bound for display at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

