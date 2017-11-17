Dover Air Force Base Add Your Review

Toggle Directions

(Left to right) Air Force Senior Airman Michael Goicoechea, Master Sgts. Eric Weinmann and Phillip Vickery, and Airman 1st Class James Manier handle a container containing two giant squid specimens aboard an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Del., July 11, 2008. Flown from Europe by a Dover crew, the squids were bound for display at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Space-A Information

Want Full Access?

With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options.

  • Space­-A Air Flights ­- hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats
  • Military RV Camping -­ thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide
  • Military Lodging -­ thousands of accommodations worldwide

Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.

One thought on “Dover Air Force Base

Add Your Review