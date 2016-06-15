Skip to content
Space-A Information
- Phone: C-509-247-3406 ext 1, DSN-312-657-3406, DSN-312-657-3406, Fax C-509-247-3399, DSN-312-657-3399.
- Terminal Address: 92 LRS/LGRDAS Passenger Services, 901 West Boston Ave, Bldg 1, Fairchild AFB, WA 99011-5000.
- Terminal Phone Number: C-509-247-3406.
- Terminal Website: http://www.fairchild.af.mil/library/amcpassengerterminal.asp
- Other Info Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/496452097051047/
- Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and can change without notice.
The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page depart fairly often from this installation to the listed destinations.
The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the listed installations.
The following installations have been observed as isolated and occasional Space-A flight destinations departing from this location. Don’t expect to see these flights often, but you may or may not occasionally find them available:
Infrequently: Hickam AFB, HI (HIK); Travis AFB, CA (SUU); Elmendorf AFB, AK (EDF); Eielson AFB, AK (EIL); MacDill AFB, FL (MCF).
- Flight Recording: C-509-247-3406 ext 2, DSN-312-657-3406 ext 2.
- Parking: Short and long term, lot northeast of Base Ops off of O’Malley Avenue, 24 hours daily.
- Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: From Main Gate: Turn right onto Fairchild Highway to Offutt Pkwy (Fairchild ends at Offutt Pkwy). Turn left onto Offutt Pkwy to the end (Offutt Pkwy changes to O’Malley Blvd at bend). Base Operations building on the right, long term parking on left.
- Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Spokane International Airport (KGEG/GEG). Distance: About 10 miles.
- Registration Info: Bldg 1, Base Ops, Hours: 0730-1630 Mon-Fri. The terminal is not staffed on a daily basis, only during flight processing; however the doors are open and personnel will answer the phones during normal operating hours.
- Passenger Service Fax: Bldg 1, 0730-1630 Mon-Fri.
- ICAO/IATA Code: (KSKA/SKA)
- Travelers Aid: Chaplain: Bldg 4200, Hours: 0730-1630 Mon-Fri, C-509-247-2264. Lost/Found: Bldg 325, 24 hours daily, C-509-247-5496. Red Cross: Bldg 2245, Hours: 0730-1130 Mon-Fri, C-509-247-5650; After hours, C-509-326-3330.
- Flights Originating From Here: Limited originating flights.
- Unscheduled Flights: Infrequent flights to various CONUS and OCONUS locations via KC-135R. Call for destinations, routings and schedules.
- Other Information: GPS: (47°38’N/117°38’W). LST: GMT-08:00. Port of Entry and U.S. Customs Service Airport.
- Space-A Email: 92lrs.passenger@us.af.mil.
- Air Terminal Hours of Operation: 07301630, MonFri; Open afterhours for individual flights.
- Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FairchildPaxTerminal
- Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: Very limited amenities. Restrooms with baby changing station, water fountain, self sign-up area. No food services in terminal. Wi-Fi available via Comcast Xfinity Hotspot (Customer must have Comcast home internet account).
One thought on “Fairchild Air Force Base”
Crew on incoming flight was above average. FE and loadmaster went out of the way to attend our comfort.