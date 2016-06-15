Boeing VC-25 29000 (Air Force One), with President Barack Obama aboard, arrives April 2, 2015, during a scheduled two-day visit by the president to Hill Air Force Base and Salt Lake City, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar via Wikimedia Commons.)
Space-A Information
- Phone: C-801-777-3088/2887, DSN-312-777-3088/2887. Fax C-801-775-2677, DSN-312-775-2677.
- Terminal Address: 7250 Wardleigh Road, Bldg 904, Ogden, UT 84056-5707.
- Terminal Phone Number: C-801-777-3088/2887, DSN-312-777-3088/2887.
- Terminal Website: http://www.hill.af.mil/Questions
- Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations.
- Flight Recording: C-801-777-3039, DSN-312-777-3039.
- Parking: Parking immediately in front of Bldg 900 is not authorized for Long Term. Parking in front of Bldg 904 is for drop-off only. The overflow lot directly west of the main parking area in front of Bldg 900 shall be used for long term parking in the summer months, but in winter there is no guarantee parking will be available because of the amount of snowfall received. For more information about short or long term parking at other locations on the base DSN-312-777-3088, C-801-777-3088.
- Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: Enter base through the West Gate off of I-15. Turn right onto Wardleigh Road. Look for Bldg 900 on the left side of the road. On the East side of the building is an alley. Pax Terminal, Bldg 904, is at the end of the alley.
- Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Salt Lake City Intl Airport. Distance: About 30 miles south.
- Registration Info: Bldg 904, Hours: 0800-1600 Mon-Fri. Individuals seeking flight information are requested to call the Flight Schedule Recording first before contacting the Passenger Terminal directly. Please do not send e-mail requests for information. Due to the high volume of email traffic, personnel are not able to respond to any requests for information.
- Passenger Service Fax: Pax Service Office: Bldg 904, Hours: 0800-1600 Mon-Fri.
- ICAO/IATA Code: (KHIF/HIF)
- Travelers Aid: Chaplain: C-801-777-2106, after hours, C-801-777-3007. Red Cross: C-801-627-0000, after hours, C-801-927-3533.
- Support Summary: Banking/Currency exchange, Base Exchange and other commercial services located about 0.5 mile away.
- Flights Originating From Here: No originating flights.
- Unscheduled Flights: Limited flights to CONUS and OCONUS locations via transient C-130A/H, C-017A and C-005B aircraft. Call for destinations, routings and schedules.
- Other Information: GPS: (41°06’N/111°55’W). LST: GMT-07:00.
- Space-A Email: 75LRS.LGRRT.PaxTermi@hill.af.mil
- Air Terminal Hours of Operation: 0800-1600 Mon-Fri, Sat-Sun closed.
- Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/114287485398132/
- Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: Limited facilities. General: Bldg 904, Hours: 0800-1600 Mon-Fri. A/C, restrooms, TV, P/C seats. DV/VIP: Bldg 1, 0600-2200 hours daily, C-801-777-1861 (O6+). A/C, restrooms, read/write rooms, TV, O/S seats. Protocol Service: Bldg 1102, Area 2, Hours: 0700-1630 Mon-Fri, C-801-777-5565. In-Flight Meals, C-801-777-1010.
One thought on “Hill Air Force Base”
(From local area, USAF retiree from Hill AFB): Only sporadic (maybe 30/mo?) Cat. 6 seats limited mostly to C-130’s in/out of Depot maintenance. Aircraft also include depot support large cargo and small HQ command support-type aircraft. Adjacent to I-15, Hill itself is a major/”core” USAF base with full Base services, facilities & amenities in the large Layton-Ogden UT metro area. Also check (infrequent) Space-A at Utah Air National Guard KC-135 operation co-located with Salt Lake City Intl Airport, located about 30 miles away from Hill.