Toggle Directions

The crew of an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III loads pallets of 55-gallon drums containing fuel at McChord Air Force Base, Wash., on April 12, 2005. Over 10,000 gallons of fuel were airdropped near the North Pole to aid the National Science Foundation scientists working there. This was the first North Pole airdrop for a C-17 Globemaster. Photo: USAF Kevin J Tosh Jr., via Wikimedia Commons.

Space-A Information

Phone: C-253-982-7259, DSN-312-382-7259. Fax C-253-982-6815, DSN-312-382-6815.

C-253-982-7259, DSN-312-382-7259. Fax C-253-982-6815, DSN-312-382-6815. Terminal Address: Bldg 1179 E Street, McChord AFB, WA 98438-1003.

Bldg 1179 E Street, McChord AFB, WA 98438-1003. Terminal Phone Number: C-253-982-7259/7268.

C-253-982-7259/7268. Terminal Website: http://www.mcchord.af.mil/library/space-a/index.asp

http://www.mcchord.af.mil/library/space-a/index.asp Other Info Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/267430973366376/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/267430973366376/ Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and can change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page depart fairly often from this installation to the listed destinations. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the listed installations. The following installations have been observed as isolated and occasional Space-A flight destinations departing from this location. Don’t expect to see these flights often, but you may or may not occasionally find them available: Infrequently: Andersen AFB, Guam (UAM); Andrews AFB, MD (ADW); Bangor Intl. Airport, ME (BGR); Biggs Army Airfield, TX (BIF); Brasilia Intl. Airport, Brazil (BSB); Campbell AAF, KY (HOP); Charleston AFB, SC (CHS); Colorado Springs Muni Airport/Peterson Fld, CO (COS); Dyess AFB, TX (DYS); Eielson AFB, AK (EIL); Forbes Fld ANG, KS (FOE); Kalaeloa Airport Kapolei, HI (JRF); Lackland/Kelly AFB, TX (SKF); MacDill AFB, FL (MCF); March ARB Riverside, CA (RIV); McConnell AFB, KS (IAB); Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl. Airport/ARS, MN (MSP); New Orleans NAS, LA (NBG); Norfolk NS, VA (NGU); Oceana NAS, VA (NTU); Osan AB, KR (OSN); Palm Springs Intl. Airport, CA (PSP); Point Mugu NAS, CA (NTD); Rota AB, ES (RTA); Salina Municipal Airport, KS (SLN); Southern California Logistics Airport, CA (VCV); Spangdahlem AB, DE (SPM); Tocumen Intl. Airport Panama City, Panama (PTY); Whidbey Island NAS, WA (NUW).

Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and can change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page depart fairly often from this installation to the listed destinations. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the listed installations. The following installations have been observed as isolated and occasional Space-A flight destinations departing from this location. Don’t expect to see these flights often, but you may or may not occasionally find them available: Infrequently: Andersen AFB, Guam (UAM); Andrews AFB, MD (ADW); Bangor Intl. Airport, ME (BGR); Biggs Army Airfield, TX (BIF); Brasilia Intl. Airport, Brazil (BSB); Campbell AAF, KY (HOP); Charleston AFB, SC (CHS); Colorado Springs Muni Airport/Peterson Fld, CO (COS); Dyess AFB, TX (DYS); Eielson AFB, AK (EIL); Forbes Fld ANG, KS (FOE); Kalaeloa Airport Kapolei, HI (JRF); Lackland/Kelly AFB, TX (SKF); MacDill AFB, FL (MCF); March ARB Riverside, CA (RIV); McConnell AFB, KS (IAB); Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl. Airport/ARS, MN (MSP); New Orleans NAS, LA (NBG); Norfolk NS, VA (NGU); Oceana NAS, VA (NTU); Osan AB, KR (OSN); Palm Springs Intl. Airport, CA (PSP); Point Mugu NAS, CA (NTD); Rota AB, ES (RTA); Salina Municipal Airport, KS (SLN); Southern California Logistics Airport, CA (VCV); Spangdahlem AB, DE (SPM); Tocumen Intl. Airport Panama City, Panama (PTY); Whidbey Island NAS, WA (NUW). Flight Recording: C-253-982-7259, DSN-312-382-7259.

C-253-982-7259, DSN-312-382-7259. Parking: Short term, in front of Pax Term, 24 hour limit; long term, in walking distance, 60 day maximum. You will be towed if you do not remove your car on a timely basis.

Short term, in front of Pax Term, 24 hour limit; long term, in walking distance, 60 day maximum. You will be towed if you do not remove your car on a timely basis. Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: From the Main Gate: Turn left on Memorial Grove Avenue and drive one block to A Street. Make a left at stop sign and drive 1 mile to the Pax Term.

From the Main Gate: Turn left on Memorial Grove Avenue and drive one block to A Street. Make a left at stop sign and drive 1 mile to the Pax Term. Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (KSEA/SEA). Distance: About 35 miles.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (KSEA/SEA). Distance: About 35 miles. Registration Info: Bldg 1179, 0500-2100 hours daily.

Bldg 1179, 0500-2100 hours daily. Passenger Service Fax: Bldg 1179, duty hours, C-253-982-7259. Pax Paging: C-253-512-4270/4265, DSN-312-982-4270/4265.

Bldg 1179, duty hours, C-253-982-7259. Pax Paging: C-253-512-4270/4265, DSN-312-982-4270/4265. ICAO/IATA Code: (KTCM/TCM)

(KTCM/TCM) Travelers Aid: Chaplain: Bldg 746, Hours: 0730-1630 Mon-Fri, C-253-512-5556/5557. Lost/Found: Bldg 1179, in Pax Service Office: 24 hours daily, C-253-512-5658. Red Cross: Bldg 521, Hours: 0800-1600 daily, C-253-512-5577, After hours, C-253-967-7686.

Chaplain: Bldg 746, Hours: 0730-1630 Mon-Fri, C-253-512-5556/5557. Lost/Found: Bldg 1179, in Pax Service Office: 24 hours daily, C-253-512-5658. Red Cross: Bldg 521, Hours: 0800-1600 daily, C-253-512-5577, After hours, C-253-967-7686. Flights Originating From Here: Many originating flights to CONUS and OCONUS locations.

Many originating flights to CONUS and OCONUS locations. Unscheduled Flights: Frequent CONUS flights via C-017A aircraft available but scheduled on a day-to-day basis as needed.

Frequent CONUS flights via C-017A aircraft available but scheduled on a day-to-day basis as needed. Other Information: GPS: (47°08’N/122°28’W). LST: GMT-08:00. Port of Entry and U.S. Customs Service Airport when called prior to aircraft arrival.

GPS: (47°08’N/122°28’W). LST: GMT-08:00. Port of Entry and U.S. Customs Service Airport when called prior to aircraft arrival. Space-A Email: eagle@us.af.mil

eagle@us.af.mil Air Terminal Hours of Operation: 0900-1800 Mon-Fri, 0900-1700 Sat, 1000-1600 Sun.

0900-1800 Mon-Fri, 0900-1700 Sat, 1000-1600 Sun. Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcchordpt

https://www.facebook.com/mcchordpt Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: USO Lounge: Bldg 1183 (adjacent to the Pax Terminal), Hours: 0600-1800 Mon-Sat, cribs and restrooms, C-253-982-1100. General: Bldg 1179, 0500-2100 Mon-Sat, C-253-512-4260, DSN-312-982-4260. Free TV, restrooms, P/C seats, telephones. Snack and drink vending machines available in terminal. DV/VIP: Bldg 1179, 0500-2100 Mon-Sat, C-253-512-4238/4239, DSN-312-982-4238/4239. Rear of Terminal behind Pax Service office. A/C, private office, shower, stereo, free TV, restrooms, O/S seats. Protocol Service: Bldg 100, Hours: 0800-1600 daily, C-253-512-2788, DSN-312-982-2788.

USO Lounge: Bldg 1183 (adjacent to the Pax Terminal), Hours: 0600-1800 Mon-Sat, cribs and restrooms, C-253-982-1100. General: Bldg 1179, 0500-2100 Mon-Sat, C-253-512-4260, DSN-312-982-4260. Free TV, restrooms, P/C seats, telephones. Snack and drink vending machines available in terminal. DV/VIP: Bldg 1179, 0500-2100 Mon-Sat, C-253-512-4238/4239, DSN-312-982-4238/4239. Rear of Terminal behind Pax Service office. A/C, private office, shower, stereo, free TV, restrooms, O/S seats. Protocol Service: Bldg 100, Hours: 0800-1600 daily, C-253-512-2788, DSN-312-982-2788. USO Phone Number: C-253-589-8772.