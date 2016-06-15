155th Airlift Squadron - Lockheed C-5 Galaxy taking off from Memphis International Airport, TN. Photo USAF Richard Lippincott via Wikimedia.
Space-A Information
- Phone: Aerial Port, C-901-291-7202/7543, DSN-312-726-7202/7543. Fax C-901-291-7500, DSN-312-726-7500.
- Terminal Address: 4593 Swinnea, Bldg 4575, Memphis TN 38118-4575.
- Terminal Phone Number: C-901-291-7202.
- Terminal Website: http://www.164aw.ang.af.mil/
- Other Info Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/142467325895512/
- Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations. The following installations have been observed as isolated and occasional Space-A flight destinations from this location. Don’t expect to see these flights often, but you may or may not occasionally find them available: Infrequently: Andersen AFB, Guam (UAM); Hickam AFB, HI (HIK); JB Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (EDF); Pope AAF, NC (POB).
- Flight Recording: C-901-291-7202/7543, DSN-312-726-7202/7543.
- Parking: Short and long-term parking for free on base. Short and long-term covered parking is available at the commercial airport for a fee.
- Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: Ask Security Police for directions.
- Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Memphis International Airport (KMEM/MEM).
- Registration Info: Air National Guard area, Bldg 4575, Hours: 0730-1530 Mon-Fri.
- ICAO/IATA Code: (KMEM/MEM)
- Support Summary: Limited facilities at ANG. All the facilities at IAP. For other support services see Mid-South Naval Support Activity, C-901-873-5111, DSN-312-966-5111.
- Flights Originating From Here: Limited originating flights.
- Unscheduled Flights: Flights to CONUS and OCONUS locations via ANG C-005A aircraft.
- Other Information: GPS: (35°02’N/89°58’W). LST: GMT-05:00. U.S. Customs Service Airport.
- Space-A Email: 164AW.SpaceaA@ang.af.mil
- Air Terminal Hours of Operation: Tues-Fri 0730-1500.
- Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MemphisANGPassengerTerminal
- Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: No passenger lounge or food services available at ANG. Restaurants available in the IAP. No Wi-Fi at ANG pax terminal. Free Wi-Fi throughout IAP.
One thought on “Memphis International Airport/Air National Guard”
Memphis ANG Space-A is Excellent! Their facility is great. They have a great parking area. There are no places to purchase food, so if it is lunch time you would need to pick up food or eat before driving to the facility.