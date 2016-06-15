Toggle Directions

155th Airlift Squadron - Lockheed C-5 Galaxy taking off from Memphis International Airport, TN. Photo USAF Richard Lippincott via Wikimedia.

Space-A Information

Phone: Aerial Port, C-901-291-7202/7543, DSN-312-726-7202/7543. Fax C-901-291-7500, DSN-312-726-7500.

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The "Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights" shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The "Usual Incoming Space-A Flights" shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations. The following installations have been observed as isolated and occasional Space-A flight destinations from this location. Don't expect to see these flights often, but you may or may not occasionally find them available: Infrequently: Andersen AFB, Guam (UAM); Hickam AFB, HI (HIK); JB Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (EDF); Pope AAF, NC (POB).

Registration Info: Air National Guard area, Bldg 4575, Hours: 0730-1530 Mon-Fri.

Support Summary: Limited facilities at ANG. All the facilities at IAP. For other support services see Mid-South Naval Support Activity, C-901-873-5111, DSN-312-966-5111.

Limited originating flights. Unscheduled Flights: Flights to CONUS and OCONUS locations via ANG C-005A aircraft.

Other Information: GPS: (35°02'N/89°58'W). LST: GMT-05:00. U.S. Customs Service Airport.

164AW.SpaceaA@ang.af.mil Air Terminal Hours of Operation: Tues-Fri 0730-1500.

https://www.facebook.com/MemphisANGPassengerTerminal Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: No passenger lounge or food services available at ANG. Restaurants available in the IAP. No Wi-Fi at ANG pax terminal. Free Wi-Fi throughout IAP.