U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Steven W. Busby, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, greets Mrs. Bonnie Amos, First Lady of the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, California, Oct. 17, 2013. Mrs. Amos, along with her husband, Gen. James F. Amos, Commandant of the Marine Corps, visited MCAS Miramar to meet with Marines and their spouses. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera via Wikimedia Commons.)
2 thoughts on “Miramar Marine Corps Air Station”
I enjoyed several stays there with my wife and children while I had to receive medical treatment nearby.
They try hard to help you, but there is no recording-call only during working hours and billeting is limited to Lodging/billeting on orders. Does have overnight parking, but no scheduled flights ~
