C-130 aircraft from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station flies over the falls. USAF photo.

Space-A Information

Phone: C-716-236-2285/2361, DSN-312-238-2285/2361.

C-716-236-2285/2361, DSN-312-238-2285/2361. Terminal Address: 10545 Wagner Drive, Bldg 810, Niagara Falls, NY 14304.

C-716-236-2285/2361. Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations. Generally, expect flights from this location via C-130H to CONUS and OCONUS locations 2-4 times monthly.

Parking: Limited. Overnight and long term by arrangement with Security Police, C-716-238-2280. Additional parking, both paid and free, is available at the IAP.

Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Niagara Falls International Airport (KIAG/IAG).

Registration Info: Bldg 810, Hours: 0800-1400 Mon-Fri.

(KIAG/IAG) Flights Originating From Here: Macdill AFB (MCF), Colorado Springs Intl (COS), Wright Patterson AFB (FFO).

Macdill AFB (MCF), Colorado Springs Intl (COS), Wright Patterson AFB (FFO). Unscheduled Flights: Call for destinations, routings and schedules.

Call for destinations, routings and schedules. Other Information: Port of Entry and U.S. Customs Service Airport. GPS: (43°10’N/78°59’W). LST: GMT-05:00.

Port of Entry and U.S. Customs Service Airport. GPS: (43°10’N/78°59’W). LST: GMT-05:00. Space-A Email: 30aps.spacea@us.af.mil

https://www.facebook.com/NFARSSpaceA/ Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: Family lounge with baby changing station available; Bldg 810. Hours: limited to scheduled Space-A flights. Minimum essentials. Restrooms. Snack Vending: Bldg 810, Hours: 0700-2300 Mon-Fri, 0730-1630 Sun. BX within walking distance. Protocol Service: Bldg 800, Hours: 0800-1600, C-716-236-2138.