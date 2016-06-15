Air Terminal at Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia. Photo: US Navy.
Space-A Information
- Phone: C-877-417-1695, C-757-444-4118. Fax C-757-445-7501, DSN-312-565-7501.
- Terminal Address: Naval Air Terminal, (Passenger Services Terminal), 8225 Patrol Road, Norfolk Naval Station, VA 23511-4497.
- Terminal Phone Number: C-757-444-4118/4148.
- Terminal Website: http://www.airtermnorva.navy.mil/spacea.htm
- Other Info Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/386504758083946/
- Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and can change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page depart fairly often from this installation to the listed destinations. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the listed installations. The following installations have been observed as isolated and occasional Space-A flight destinations departing from this location. Don’t expect to see these flights often, but you may or may not occasionally find them available: Infrequently: Adak Airport, AK (ADK); Albert J Ellis Airport Jacksonville, NC (OAJ); Atsugi AB, JP (NJA); Charleston AFB, SC (CHS); Colorado Springs, CO (AFF); Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, TX (DFW); Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ (DMA); Dyess AFB, TX (DYS); Fort Knox, Godman AAF (FTK); Hickam AFB, HI (HIK); JB Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (EDF); JB McGuire-Dix-LakeHurst, NJ (WRI); Lackland/Kelly AFB, TX (SKF); Lajes AB, PT (TER); March ARB Riverside, CA (RIV); Naval Air Station Fallon, NV (NFL); New Orleans NAS, LA (NBG); Phoenix Goodyear Airport, AZ (GYR); Pohang Airport ROK (KPO); Point Mugu NAS, CA (NTD); Pope AAF, NC (POB); Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport/ANG, NV (RNO); Savannah Hilton Head Intl. Airport/ANG, GA (SAV); Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, MA (BAF); Westover ARB, MA (CEF); Yokota AB, JP (OKO); Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport/ARS, OH (YNG).
- Parking: Bldg LP-210, 0400-2400 daily, C-800-872-7245. Free long term parking up to 60 days. Must get pass from the Space A information Desk for vehicles that are parked for more than 24 hours.
- Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: From Gate 4: Turn left at first stoplight onto 5th Avenue. Follow road straight for approximately 3 miles. Pax Term, Bldg LP-210, is ahead on the right.
- Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Norfolk International Airport (KORF/ORF). Distance: About 10 miles.
- Passenger Service Fax: Pax Paging: Bldg LP-210, 24 hours daily, C-757-444-4118/4148, DSN-312-564-4118/4148 for Space-A desk.
- ICAO/IATA Code: (KNGU/NGU)
- Travelers Aid: Chaplain: Bldg U-53/SP-108, 24 hours daily, C-757-444-7361 (all faiths). Lost/Found: Bldg LP-210, Hours: 0600-2200 daily, C-757-445-5519. Red Cross: Bldg A-67, 24 hours daily, C-757-446-7756, Norfolk: 24 hours daily, C-757-446-7700.
- Flights Originating From Here: Many originating flights.
- Unscheduled Flights: Frequent flights to CONUS, OCONUS and overseas locations. Call for destinations, routings and schedules.
- Other Information: GPS: (36°59’N/76°29’W). LST: GMT-05:00. Port of Entry and U.S. Customs Service Airport.
- Space-A Email: spacea@airtermnorva.navy.mil
- Air Terminal Hours of Operation: Hours: 0400-2400 daily. Passengers not allowed in the terminal after hours unless they are marked present for a flight that is departing during the closure hours.
- Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkPassengerTerminal
- Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: Bldg LP-210 USO lounge equipped for children. General: Bldg LP-210, 0400-2400 hours daily, C-757-440-0939, DSN-312-564-4118/4148. A/C, nursery, free TV, restrooms. Cafeteria: Bldg LP-210, Five Star Café, C-757-444-4118; Hours: 0700-1400 Mon-Fri; 0700-2200 Tue. Sat-Sun closed. Snack vending available. DV/VIP: Bldg LP-210, 24 hours daily, C-757-444-4118/4148, DSN-312-564-4118/4148, (O6+, E9+). A/C, showers, TV, restrooms, game room. Protocol Service: Bldg LP-1, 24 hours daily, C-757-444-2780 (Base Ops), C-757-444-2442 (SDO).
- USO Phone Number: AMC Terminal Norfolk Naval Station, C-757-440-0939. Norfolk International Airport, C-757-233-0567, C-757-282-6048.
Sometimes there ar long phone holds, and the facebook postings are slow or absent. If not familiar with post, check to be sure which gate is open and driving directions for the time you plan to be there.
Otherwise it is a great base for space A.