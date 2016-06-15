A U.S. Navy McDonnell Douglas C-9B Skytrain II (BuNo 163036) of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron VR-52 at the Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia (USA). Date:: 1 August 1989. Photo: PH2 Bruce Trombecky, USN via Wikimedia Commons.
Space-A Information
- Phone: C-757-433-2903/2307, DSN-312-433-2903. Fax C-757-433-2260, DSN-312-433-2260.
- Terminal Address: Air Terminal. Bldg 100, 701 Operations Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23460-2191.
- Terminal Phone Number: C-757-433-2903.
- Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations.
- Parking: No parking at Bldg 100. Long term parking notify Security Police, C-757-433-3103.
- Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: From Main Gate: Go straight on Princess Anne Road to a right on London Bridge Road to the end. Turn left on First Street and follow around to Pax Term, Bldg 100.
- Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Norfolk International Airport (KORF/ORF). Distance: About 20 miles.
- Registration Info: Registration in person and by phone only. Bldg 100, 24 Hours, 7 days a week.
- Passenger Service Fax: Air Operations Duty Office: Bldg 100, 24 hours daily, C-757-433-2162/2161.
- ICAO/IATA Code: (KNTU/NTU)
- Travelers Aid: Chaplain: C-757-433-2871. Red Cross: C-757-425-8955.
- Flights Originating From Here: None.
- Unscheduled Flights: Frequent flights via Navy UC-12B, C-009B and other administrative aircraft to various CONUS locations. Call for destinations, routings and schedules.
- Other Information: GPS: (36°47’N/76°00’W). LST: GMT-05:00.
- Air Terminal Hours of Operation: 0730-1930 hours; or depending on flight schedule.
- Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: No separate family lounge. General: Bldg 100, 24 hours daily, A/C, restrooms, passenger lounge with TV. Free Wi-Fi available. DV/VIP: Bldg 100, Room 119 (as required), A/C, restrooms, TV, O/S seats.
One thought on “Oceana Naval Air Station”
Flew into here March 2015 on a Spring Break trip to NYC from Jacksonville, FL. Passenger terminal facilities are small, they have a handful of chairs in the desk area and a small waiting room with a couple of nondescript vending machines. The staff was very friendly. Flights are handwritten on a whiteboard behind the desk, and the desk is not always manned. You may have to wait a bit for the attendant to come back in off the flight line. No ground transportation available to anywhere, that we could find. This is a bare bones operation, but they do well with what they have. If you’re flying to the VA Beach/Norfolk area, its a good option, but don’t count on using it as a stopover for another flight. Thankfully after we found out our follow-on flight to McGuire was cancelled another Space-A Passenger offered us a ride to the Amtrak station about 30 minutes away, so we weren’t there long.