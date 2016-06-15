Toggle Directions

A U.S. Navy McDonnell Douglas C-9B Skytrain II (BuNo 163036) of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron VR-52 at the Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia (USA). Date:: 1 August 1989. Photo: PH2 Bruce Trombecky, USN via Wikimedia Commons.

Space-A Information

Phone: C-757-433-2903/2307, DSN-312-433-2903. Fax C-757-433-2260, DSN-312-433-2260.

Terminal Address: Air Terminal. Bldg 100, 701 Operations Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23460-2191.

Terminal Phone Number: C-757-433-2903.

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The "Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights" shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The "Usual Incoming Space-A Flights" shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations.

Parking: No parking at Bldg 100. Long term parking notify Security Police, C-757-433-3103.

Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: From Main Gate: Go straight on Princess Anne Road to a right on London Bridge Road to the end. Turn left on First Street and follow around to Pax Term, Bldg 100.

Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Norfolk International Airport (KORF/ORF). Distance: About 20 miles.

Registration Info: Registration in person and by phone only. Bldg 100, 24 Hours, 7 days a week.

Passenger Service Fax: Air Operations Duty Office: Bldg 100, 24 hours daily, C-757-433-2162/2161.

ICAO/IATA Code: (KNTU/NTU)

Travelers Aid: Chaplain: C-757-433-2871. Red Cross: C-757-425-8955.

Flights Originating From Here: None.

Unscheduled Flights: Frequent flights via Navy UC-12B, C-009B and other administrative aircraft to various CONUS locations. Call for destinations, routings and schedules.

Other Information: GPS: (36°47'N/76°00'W). LST: GMT-05:00.

Air Terminal Hours of Operation: 0730-1930 hours; or depending on flight schedule.

0730-1930 hours; or depending on flight schedule. Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: No separate family lounge. General: Bldg 100, 24 hours daily, A/C, restrooms, passenger lounge with TV. Free Wi-Fi available. DV/VIP: Bldg 100, Room 119 (as required), A/C, restrooms, TV, O/S seats.