Members of the 143d Maintenance Group marshall a C-130J-30 into its parking spot on the flightline at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, during a ceremony to celebrate the arrival of the eight C-130J-30 to arrive at the 143d Airlift Wing completing the fleet for the Wing. 15 Jun 2007. Photo: USAF MSgt John McDonald

Space-A Information

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Limited flights. Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The "Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights" shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The "Usual Incoming Space-A Flights" shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations.

Flight Recording: C-401-267-3043, DSN-312-476-3043.

Parking: Short term parking available. Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: From Main Gate: Take first left and then an immediate right to Bldg 524. Terminal on south side of building.

Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Theodore Francis Green Memorial State Airport (KPVD/PVD). Distance: About 15 miles.

Theodore Francis Green Memorial State Airport (KPVD/PVD). Distance: About 15 miles. Registration Info: Bldg 524 Air National Guard area, Hours: 0700-1730 Tue-Fri.

Passenger Service Fax: C-401-267-3589, DSN-401-476-3589.

(KOQU/OQU) Support Summary: Limited services available.

Limited services available. Flights Originating From Here: Limited originating flights.

Limited originating flights. Unscheduled Flights: Flights via ANG C-130J aircraft to CONUS and OCONUS locations. Call for destinations, routings and schedules.

Flights via ANG C-130J aircraft to CONUS and OCONUS locations. Call for destinations, routings and schedules. Other Information: GPS: (41°33’N/71°25’W). LST: GMT-05:00. U.S. Customs Service Airport.

GPS: (41°33’N/71°25’W). LST: GMT-05:00. U.S. Customs Service Airport. Space-A Email: 143lrs.lgrda@ang.af.mil

143lrs.lgrda@ang.af.mil Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: Aerial Port Squadron, Bldg 524, C-401-886-0043, DSN-312-476-3043 and operations building. No food service available.