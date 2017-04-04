Members of the 143d Maintenance Group marshall a C-130J-30 into its parking spot on the flightline at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, during a ceremony to celebrate the arrival of the eight C-130J-30 to arrive at the 143d Airlift Wing completing the fleet for the Wing. 15 Jun 2007. Photo: USAF MSgt John McDonald
Space-A Information
- Phone: C-401-267-3043/3517, DSN-312-476-3404/3405/3517/3518. Fax C-401-886-1456, DSN-312-476-3456.
- Terminal Address: 1 Minute Man Way, C/O Bldg 524 Aerial Port Way, North Kingston, RI 02852-7548.
- Flight Frequency and Destinations: Limited flights. Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations.
- Flight Recording: C-401-267-3043, DSN-312-476-3043.
- Parking: Short term parking available.
- Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: From Main Gate: Take first left and then an immediate right to Bldg 524. Terminal on south side of building.
- Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Theodore Francis Green Memorial State Airport (KPVD/PVD). Distance: About 15 miles.
- Registration Info: Bldg 524 Air National Guard area, Hours: 0700-1730 Tue-Fri.
- Passenger Service Fax: C-401-267-3589, DSN-401-476-3589.
- ICAO/IATA Code: (KOQU/OQU)
- Support Summary: Limited services available.
- Flights Originating From Here: Limited originating flights.
- Unscheduled Flights: Flights via ANG C-130J aircraft to CONUS and OCONUS locations. Call for destinations, routings and schedules.
- Other Information: GPS: (41°33’N/71°25’W). LST: GMT-05:00. U.S. Customs Service Airport.
- Space-A Email: 143lrs.lgrda@ang.af.mil
- Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: Aerial Port Squadron, Bldg 524, C-401-886-0043, DSN-312-476-3043 and operations building. No food service available.
2 thoughts on “Quonset State Airport/Air National Guard”
I was trying to access the destinations of outgoing flights. Thanks Dave Egy
Hello, David. Quonset has very few outgoing flights so it’s not possible to predict what flights may be available at any given time. We recommend you call them to see what they can offer. Their contact info is listed above. Thanks!