An RSAF C-130 Hercules coming to a complete stop in a simulated short field landing at Paya Lebar Airbase. Photo: Bonchygeez via Wikimedia Commons.

Space-A Information

Phone: C-011-65-6280-0624. Recording, C-011-65-6280-0624. Fax C-011-65-6382-3614.

Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The "Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights" shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The "Usual Incoming Space-A Flights" shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations.

Parking: No parking for Space-A or other travelers. Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: AMC Terminal Office is located across from the Pass Office. Turn right off Airport Road upon seeing sign indicating Air Movements Center. Proceed straight to the Pass Office.

AMC Terminal Office is located across from the Pass Office. Turn right off Airport Road upon seeing sign indicating Air Movements Center. Proceed straight to the Pass Office. Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Changi Airport Singapore (WSSS/SIN). Distance: about 15 km (9 miles).

Changi Airport Singapore (WSSS/SIN). Distance: about 15 km (9 miles). Registration Info: Bldg 46, Eastern Link, Hours: Flexible schedule, generally 0800-1600 Mon-Fri, 0700-1000 Sat (if flights are scheduled).

Travelers Aid: Chaplain (PSA Sembawang Terminal, 30 minutes by taxi): C-011-65-6750-2361. Travelers Aid: American Embassy, 27 Napier Road, Hours: 0830-0515 Mon-Fri, C-011-65-65-6476-9100.

All facilities available at PSA Sembawang Terminal, 30 minutes by taxi. Flights Originating From Here: No originating flights.

No originating flights. Unscheduled Flights: Call for destinations, routings and schedules.

Call for destinations, routings and schedules. Other Information: GPS: (01°15’N/103°30’E). LST: GMT+07:30. Extremely limited facility. No photos at RSAF Paya Lebar. No money changing available. Note: Disembark transportation at the Pass Office. Transportation vehicles are not allowed into RSAF Paya Lebar. All pax must be escorted in and out of the terminal. In case of prior reservations, names will be on an approval list in the Pass Office and those on the list can walk over to the terminal across the street after security check. Port of Entry.

Mon-Fri 0700-1900, Sat 0700-1300, Sun Closed. Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/286270874812898/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/286270874812898/ Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: General pax lounge available. Snack Bar: Hours: 0730-1600 Mon-Fri, 0730-1000 Sat, 5 minute walk away.