Salt Lake City International Airport/National Guard base after a snowfall.
Space-A Information
- Phone: C-801-245-2618, DSN-312-245-2618. Fax C-801-245-2131, DSN-312-245-2131.
- Terminal Address: 765 North 2200 West, Bldg 37, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2999.
- Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations. No regularly scheduled departures. Flights via ANG KC-135R aircraft to CONUS and OCONUS locations.
- Flight Recording: C-801-245-2415, DSN-312-245-2415.
- Parking: Hourly/daily, covered and economy parking offered at commercial airport. Call C-801-575-2887 for more info.
- Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: From Main Gate: Bldg 37 is on the south west corner of the first intersection after coming through the gate.
- Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Salt Lake City International Airport (KSLC/SLC).
- Registration Info: Bldg 37, Mon-Thu 0600-1600. Closed Fri-Sun.
- ICAO/IATA Code: (KSLC/SLC)
- Travelers Aid: Lost/Found in IAP: C-801-575-2427.
- Support Summary: Full support of IAP nearby. All other services are available at Hill AFB, about 30 miles away.
- Flights Originating From Here: Limited originating flights.
- Unscheduled Flights: Call for destinations, routings and schedules.
- Other Information: GPS: (40°46’N/111°58’W). LST: GMT-07:00.
- Space-A Email: 151arw.space-a@ang.af.mil.
- Air Terminal Hours of Operation: 0600-1630.
- Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: No passenger lounge or food services at ANG. Restaurants available in the IAP. Free Wi-Fi throughout the IAP.
Small operation given KC-135’s and their extreme ops’ commitment. Random/Rare Cat. 6 flts of any kind; pretty much 0 predictability. Good news is Utah Air National Guard shares Salt Lake City Int’l., with 4 “discounters (So’west, AK, J’Blue, Frontier) + Delta, United and AA.