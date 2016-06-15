SeaTac Airport Station from International Boulevard. Photo: SounderBruce via Wikimedia Commons
Space-A Information
- Phone: Service Counter: C-253-982-3504, DSN-312-382-3504. Fax: C-253-982-3243 DSN312-382-3243. Note: After 1 a.m. on nights of flights, call C-253-508-9547.
- Terminal Address: AMC SeaTac Gateway - SeaTac, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA 98158.
- Terminal Phone Number: C-253-982-3504/0555.
- Terminal Website: http://www.mcchord.af.mil/About-Us/Space-A
- Other Info Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/504225559594189/
- Flight Frequency and Destinations: Weekly: Kadena AB, JP (DNA); Osan AB, KR (OSN); Yokota AB, JP (OKO); Iwakuni MCAS, JP (IWK); Misawa AB, JP (MSJ).
- Flight Recording: C-253-982-0555, DSN-312-382-0555.
- Parking: Disabled, garage 4th floor, C-206-433-5308; General, garage, C-206-433-5308; Meter, garage 4th floor; Valet, garage, pre-paid, C-206-824-2870.
- Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: AMC is located on the ticketing level of the South Satellite Terminal between Korean Air and Hawaiian Airlines.
- Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (KSEA/SEA).
- Registration Info: Duty passenger check-in time: 0230-0530 during Daylight savings time(DST): Spring Forward 0130-0430 non DST; Fall Back Space-A Roll call: 0530 during DST; Space-A Roll call: 0430 during Non DST.
- Passenger Service Fax: SeatTac Airport located between Baggage Carousels 4 and 5.
- ICAO/IATA Code: (KSEA/SEA)
- Travelers Aid: Travelers Aid: Center of main terminal, C-206-433-5288. Lost/Found: 0800-1600 hours daily, C-206-433-5312.
- Support Summary: For info on military support, please see listings for Joint Base Lewis/McChord, which is located approximately 35 miles south of SeaTac.
- Flights Originating From Here: FLights to Japan and Korea.
- Unscheduled Flights: AMC flights in/out of SEA-TAC serve bases in Japan and Korea exclusively. Call or visit Facebook page for flight information.
- Other Information: GPS: (47°26’N/122°17’W). LST: GMT-08:00. Port of Entry and U.S. Customs Service Airport.
- Space-A Email: seattle.gateway@us.af.mil
- Air Terminal Hours of Operation: Mon-Sun, 1700-1600 hours daily. On nights of departures office is open 1600-0200.
- Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaTacAmcPassengerTerminal
- Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: Sea-Tac USO Center: C-206-433-5438 located on the Airport Mezzanine Level, full nursery, children’s games, books and toys; sleeping facilities, showers, free snack bar, comprehensive travel information and assistance, and a lounge area that includes a big-screen TV, X-box games, and library. Restaurants, fast-food, snack vendors and free Wi-Fi througout the terminal.
- USO Phone Number: SEA-TAC, C-206-246-1908.
One thought on “Seattle-Tacoma International Airport”
If it were a hotel it would be 5 Star! Wonderful facilities all around, and of course there is always McChord not far away