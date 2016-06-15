Toggle Directions

Final flight A Travis C-5 Galaxy returns from a training flight March 31 2006. The event marked the final C-5 flight for the 21st Airlift Squadron. The squadron officially transitioned from a C-5 squadron to a C-17 squadron in a ceremony here April 3. The day also marked the squadron’s 64th anniversary. Photo: USAF Nan Wylie via Wikimedia Commons.

Space-A Information

C-707-424-5770, DSN-312-837-5770. Fax C-707-424-2048, DSN-312-837-2048. Terminal Address: 60 APS/TRP, Air Passenger Flight, 90 Ragsdale St, Travis AFB, CA 94535-2941.

C-707-424-5774/1854. Terminal Website: http://www.travis.af.mil/library/spaceavailabletravel/index.asp

https://www.facebook.com/groups/348299121914625/ Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and often change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page fly fairly often from this installation to the other listed destinations. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive fairly often at this location from the other listed installations. The following installations have been observed as isolated and occasional Space-A flight destinations from this location. Don’t expect to see these flights often, but you may or may not occasionally find them available: Bangor Intl. Airport, ME (BGR); Biggs Army Airfield, TX (BIF); Campbell AAF, KY (HOP); Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ (DMA); Edwards AFB, CA (EDW); Fairchild AFB, WA (SKA); Forbes Fld ANG, KS (FOE); Gander International Airport, Canada (YQX); General Mitchell ANGB, WI (MKE); Hill AFB, UT (HIF); Keflavik NAS, IS (KEF); Key Field/Meridian Rgnl Airport, MS (MEI); Key West NAS, FL (NQX); Kona Intl. Airport, HI (KOA); Lajes AB, PT (TER); Lincoln Municipal Airport/ANG, NE (LNK); Little Rock Air Force Base, AR (LRF); McConnell AFB, KS (IAB); NAS North Island, CA (NZY); Nellis AFB, NV (LSV); Oceana NAS, VA (NTU); Pope AAF, NC (POB); Rota AB, ES (RTA); SeaTac Intl. Airport, WA (SEA); Sigonella NAS, IT (NSY); Spangdahlem AB, DE (SPM); Stewart ANG, NY (SWF); Tinker AFB, OK (TIK); Tyndall AFB, OK (PAM); Vandenberg AFB, CA (VBG); Westover ARB, MA (CEF); Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (FFO); Yuma Intl. Airport, AZ (YUM).

C-707-424-1854; updated 3 times daily. Parking: Hourly available in front of Bldg 3 with 2 hour limit. Short term located within a block of the terminal for up to 30 days, pass required and will be issued upon selection for a flight. Long term parking at Bldg 741, C-707-424-5240. Limited spaces available. May be a waiting list.

From Main Gate: Take Travis Avenue to a right on Burgan Blvd. Pax Term located at 400 Burgan Blvd, Bldg 3, adjacent to Control Tower, Bldg 4. Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Sacramento International Airport (KSMF/SMF). Distance: About 45 miles.

Sacramento International Airport (KSMF/SMF). Distance: About 45 miles. Registration Info: Remote sign up by fax or email.

Remote sign up by fax or email. ICAO/IATA Code: (KSUU/SUU)

(KSUU/SUU) Travelers Aid: Chaplain: Bldg 7766, Hours: 0730-1630, C-707-424-3217, after hours, C-707-424-3293. Lost/Found: Bldg 3, Hours: 0730-1630 Mon-Fri, C-707-424-2180, weekends/holidays C-707-424-1854. Red Cross: Bldg 107, Hours: 0800-1700 Mon-Fri, C-707-424-2261, after hours, C-877-272-7337.

Many originating flights. Travis AFB is the Hub to the Pacific. Unscheduled Flights: Many infrequent CONUS and OCONUS flights via C-005A/B, KC010 and C-017’s aircraft . Call for destinations, routings, and schedules.

Many infrequent CONUS and OCONUS flights via C-005A/B, KC010 and C-017’s aircraft . Call for destinations, routings, and schedules. Other Information: GPS: (38°15’N/121°58’W). LST: GMT-08:00. Port of Entry and U.S. Customs Service Airport.

GPS: (38°15’N/121°58’W). LST: GMT-08:00. Port of Entry and U.S. Customs Service Airport. Space-A Email: 60aps.websa@amc.af.mil

60aps.websa@amc.af.mil Air Terminal Hours of Operation: Hours: 0400-2200 daily.

Hours: 0400-2200 daily. Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/travispassengerterminal

https://www.facebook.com/travispassengerterminal Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: General: Bldg 3, 0400-2200 daily, C-707-424-1854, DSN-312-837-1854. No smoking in terminal. Showers, free TV, restrooms. DV/VIP: Located within terminal, Hours: 0400-2200 daily, O6+. Door locked when not in use. Request Passenger Service Supervisor for access. A/C, O/S seats, showers, restrooms, TV. Family Lounge located within terminal, open during normal hours but does close shortly after last flight of the day. A/C, O/S seats, crib room, restrooms, TV. Free Wi-Fi available in terminal and at gates. Pacific Gateway Grill is located in terminal. Sandwich and snack vending available. Beverage and coffee vending machines available. All machines accept credit cards.

