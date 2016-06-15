Cecil Calavan, a Pearl Harbor survivor, and his family watch a P-3C Orion prepare to take off during a tour of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Calavan served on the Florida class battleship USS Utah (BB-31) as a Seaman 2nd Class when she was sunk in the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Hetherington via Wikimedia Commons)

