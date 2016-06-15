Cecil Calavan, a Pearl Harbor survivor, and his family watch a P-3C Orion prepare to take off during a tour of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Calavan served on the Florida class battleship USS Utah (BB-31) as a Seaman 2nd Class when she was sunk in the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Hetherington via Wikimedia Commons)
Space-A Information
- Phone: C-360-257-2604/2328, DSN-312-820-2604/2328, Fax C-360-257-6792, DSN-312-820-6792. (Phone is more reliable, fax is not always available.)
- Terminal Address: Air Terminal, N313, 3730 North Charles Porter Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA 98278-5300.
- Terminal Phone Number: C-360-257-2604.
- Terminal Website: http://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnrnw/installations/nas_whidbey_island/om/operations/space-a_flights.html
- Flight Frequency and Destinations: Please keep in mind that Space-A flights are based solely on mission needs and can change without notice. The “Usual Outgoing Space-A Flights” shown on this page depart from this installation to the listed destinations fairly often. The “Usual Incoming Space-A Flights” shown on this page arrive at this location from the listed installations fairly often.
- Parking: Short and long term parking is adjacent to Air Terminal.
- Directions from Gate to Space A Terminal: From Main Gate: Straight on Langley Blvd then left on Charles Porter Avenue. Go right on Lexington Street to Pax Term on left, Bldg 2734.
- Most Frequented Nearby Civilian Airport: Bellingham International Airport (KBLI/BLI). Distance: About 55 miles.
- Registration Info: Bldg 2734, Hours: 0700-2200 daily. In order to signup for any available flight, customers must contact the Air Terminal during normal business hours and within 72 hours prior to flight departure. Show times are 2 hours prior to flight departure and travelers must physically sign in. It is the responsibility of the customer to stay current with flight status, changes and updates. Flight Web page updated daily Mon-Fri.
- ICAO/IATA Code: (KNUW/NUW)
- Travelers Aid: Chaplain: C-360-257-2414. Red Cross: C-360-257-2096, after hours, C-360-257-2631.
- Flights Originating From Here: Many originating flights.
- Unscheduled Flights: Flights via EP-003E, P-003C, UP-003A/B and C-009A/E to varying CONUS, OCONUS and foreign locations. Call for destinations, routings and schedules.
- Other Information: GPS: (48°19’N/122°38’W). LST: GMT-08:00. No pets unless flying on PCS orders with the permission of the flight crew. Service dogs are also allowed with flight crew permission and proper paperwork.
- Air Terminal Hours of Operation: 0700-2200 daily.
- Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NASWIairTerminal
- Passenger Lounge, Amenities, and Refreshments: No family lounge. General: Bldg 2734, Hours: 0700-1900 Mon-Fri; Weekends: for inbound/outbound traffic only., C-360-257-2604. TV, restrooms, O/S seats. Snack Vending: C-360-257-2604. DV/VIP: Bldg 2734, Hours: 0700-1900 daily, C-360-257-2604. (O6+).
One thought on “Whidbey Island Naval Air Station”
Whidbey is in one of the prettiest parts of the country. Only problem is that they do not allow spacea sign ups over the internet. They require in person sign up at the terminal.