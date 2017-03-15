Space-A Terminal of the Week: Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI), MD

How would you like to fly Space-A to New Jersey or Colorado? Or maybe you’re feeling more adventurous and would like to fly Space-A to Italy, Turkey or Germany? Did you know that BWI Airport in Maryland has frequently offered space-a flights to those locations?

But what if you don’t live in Maryland? Did you know that there have been frequent space-a flights into BWI from McGuire AFB NJ, as well as from all the overseas locations mentioned above?

If this stirs your interest, please follow the link below to read more about the space-a flight information, contact numbers, parking and much, much more available at BWI Airport by following the link below.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

Baltimore/Washington International Airport, MD



