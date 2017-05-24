Space-A Terminal of the Week: Andrews Air Force Base

How would you like to fly Space-A from Maryland to Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida or Texas, or overseas to Germany? Did you know that Andrews AFB, MD has frequently offered space-a flights to those and other locations?

If this stirs your interest, please follow the link below to read more about the Space-A flight information, reservations, contact numbers, parking and much more available at Andrews AFB, MD.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

