Space-A Terminal of the Week: Charleston AFB, South Carolina

How would you like to fly Space-A to Clarksville, TN, San Antonio TX, Las Vegas NV, or Colorado Springs? Or maybe you’re feeling more adventurous and would like to fly Space-A to Spain or Germany? Did you know that Charleston AFB in South Carolina has frequently offered space-a flights to those locations?

But what if you don’t live in South Carolina? Did you know that there have been frequent space-a flights into Charleston AFB from Travis AFB CA, Memphis TN, Oceana NAS VA, and MacDill AFB FL?

If this stirs your interest, please follow the link below to read more about the space-a flight information, contact numbers, parking and much, much more available at Charleston AFB

