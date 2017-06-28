Space-A Terminal of the Week: Hickam Air Force Base, HI

How would you like to fly Space-A from Hawaii to California, Arizona, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey or Washington over even overseas to Japan? Did you know that Hickam AFB, HI offers space-a flights to those and other military locations?

If this stirs your adventurous spirit, please follow the link below to read more about the Space-A flight information, reservations, contact numbers, parking and much more available at Hickam AFB, HI.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

Hickam Air Force Base









