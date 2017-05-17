Space-A Terminal of the Week: Keesler Air Force Base, MS

May 17, 2017
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail
“Hurricane Hunters” such as these aircraft, the WC-130J (right) and C-130J-30, are part of the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing located at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. James B. Pritchett) via Wikimedia Commons.

How would you like to fly Space-A from Mississipp to Georgia, Arkansas, Florida or Tennessee? Did you know that Keesler AFB, MS has frequently offered space-a flights to those and other locations?

If this stirs your interest, please follow the link below to read more about the Space-A flight information, reservations, contact numbers, parking and much more available at Keesler AFB, MS.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

Keesler AFB, MS