Space-A Terminal of the Week: McChord Air Force Base/Joint Base Lewis-McChord

How would you like to fly Space-A to Dover AFB in Delaware, Fairchild AFB in Washington, or North Island Naval Station in California? Or maybe you’re craving more adventure and would like to fly space-a to Hawaii, Alaska, Germany or Panama? Did you know that McChord AFB/Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington has frequently offered space-a flights to those and other locations? And it also frequently receives incoming flights from those same and other domestic and international locations too numerous to list?

If this stirs your interest, please follow the link below to read more about the space-a flight information, contact numbers, parking and much, much more available at McChord AFB/Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

McChord Air Force Base/Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA









