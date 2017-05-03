Space-A Terminal of the Week: McGuire Air Force Base/Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ

A C-118 Liftmaster is towed down West Arnold Avenue to its static display location in front of the McGuire Passenger Terminal on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 30, 2013. The historic C-118 was the first cargo plane assigned to then McGuire Air Force Base in 1954. This Liftmaster, as well as many other C-118s, contributed to Operations SAVE HAVEN I and II, saving more than 14,000 Hungarian refugees from communist oppression from 1956-1957. Photo: Staff Sgt. David Carbajal.

How would you like to fly Space-A to DC, South Carolina, Washington State, Virginia, Massachusetts, California, or Ohio? Or maybe you’re feeling even more adventurous and would like to fly Space-A to Canada, England, or Germany? Did you know that McGuire AFB/Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst NJ has frequently offered space-a flights to those and other locations? And it also frequently receives incoming flights from those same and other domestic and international locations including Turkey, Spain, Hawaii, Illinois and Tennessee?

If this stirs your interest, please follow the link below to read more about the Space-A flight information, reservations, contact numbers, parking and much more available at McGuire AFB/Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst NJ.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

McGuire Air Force Base/Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey