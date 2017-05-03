Space-A Terminal of the Week: McGuire Air Force Base/Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ

How would you like to fly Space-A to DC, South Carolina, Washington State, Virginia, Massachusetts, California, or Ohio? Or maybe you’re feeling even more adventurous and would like to fly Space-A to Canada, England, or Germany? Did you know that McGuire AFB/Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst NJ has frequently offered space-a flights to those and other locations? And it also frequently receives incoming flights from those same and other domestic and international locations including Turkey, Spain, Hawaii, Illinois and Tennessee?

If this stirs your interest, please follow the link below to read more about the Space-A flight information, reservations, contact numbers, parking and much more available at McGuire AFB/Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst NJ.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

McGuire Air Force Base/Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey





