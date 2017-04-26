Space-A Terminal of the Week: Nellis AFB, NV

How would you like to fly Space-A into Las Vegas? Did you know that you can do just that from such diverse locations as South Carolina, Delaware, Alaska, Hawaii, California, and Spain?

If this stirs your interest, please follow the link below to read more about the Space-A flight information, contact numbers, parking and much, much more available at Nellis AFB, NV.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

