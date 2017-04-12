Space-A Terminal of the Week: Norfolk Naval Station, VA

How would you like to fly Space-A to Andrews AFB in Maryland, Jacksonville NAS in Florida, Fort Worth NAS in Texas, or North Island Naval Station in California? Or maybe you’re craving more adventure and would like to fly space-a to Germany, Spain, Italy or Greece? Did you know that Norfolk Naval Air Station in Virginia has frequently offered space-a flights to those and many other locations? And it also frequently receives incoming flights from those same and other domestic and international locations too numerous to list?

If this stirs your interest, please follow the link below to read more about the space-a flight information, contact numbers, parking and much, much more available at the Norfolk Naval Station, VA.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

Norfolk Naval Station, VA







