Space-A Terminal of the Week: Offutt Air Force Base, NE

How would you like to fly Space-A from Nebraska to Maryland, Texas, Virginia, Colorado or Illinois? Did you know that Offutt AFB, NE has frequently offered space-a flights to those and other locations?

If this stirs your interest, please follow the link below to read more about the Space-A flight information, reservations, contact numbers, parking and much more available at Offutt AFB, NE.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

