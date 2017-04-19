Space-A Terminal of the Week: Wright-Patterson AFB, OH

How would you like to fly Space-A to Andrews AFB in Maryland, Dover AFB in Delaware, March ARB in California, Peterson AFB in Colorado, or McChord AFB in Washington? Or maybe you’re craving more adventure and would like to fly Space-A to Germany, Spain, or Italy? Did you know that Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio has frequently offered Space-A flights to those and many other locations? And it also frequently receives incoming flights from those same and other domestic and international locations too numerous to list?

If this stirs your interest, please follow the link below to read more about the Space-A flight information, contact numbers, parking and much, much more available at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

