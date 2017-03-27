TML Update: New Torii Pines Town Center Lodging Opens on Iwakuni MCB

On August 12, 2016, Inns of the Corp on Iwakuni Marine Corps base held its ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the new Inns of the Corps Torii Pines Town Center which offers 22 Standard Rooms and 58 Extended Stay Rooms. New amenities include eight designated pet-friendly rooms, a conference room, and fitness room. New services include a Continental breakfast in an all-new dining area as well a laundry facility and retail and sundry sales.

