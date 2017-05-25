Top 10 Military Space-A Terminals

Thinking about taking a Space-A flight? If so, we have provided you our Top 10 Space-A Terminals to help you make your flight plans. The terminals listed here offer a variety of destinations and amenities. If you don’t see a convenient military Space-A Terminal for you listed here, be sure to check out our full website listings at www.militaryliving.com

ALASKA

Elmendorf Air Force Base (Elmendorf-Richardson Joint Base JBER) (AK09R5) (PAED/EDF)

SPACE-A CONTACT AND FLIGHT INFORMATION

Space-A Phone Number: C-907-552-8388/5189. Fax C-907-552-3996, DSN-317-552-3996.

Flight Recording: C-907-552-4616/8588, DSN-317-552-4616/8588.

Passenger Services: Service Office: Bldg 10364, 0400-2200 hours daily.

Pax Paging: C-907-552-4616, DSN-317-552-4616.

Terminal Phone: C-907-552-4616/8388, DSN-312-552-4616/8388.

Terminal Website: http://www.jber.af.mil/Services-Resources/Space-A-Travel/

Space-A E-mail: spacea@elmendorf.af.mil

Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Joint-Base-ElmendorfRichardson-Passenger-Terminal/204965679537720 and https://www.facebook.com/groups/354529767974469/

SPACE-A FLIGHTS

Destinations: Monthly: JB Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (EDF); McConnell AFB, KS (IAB); Osan AB, KR (OSN); Yokota AB, JP (OKO) Infrequently: Andersen AFB, Guam (UAM); Charleston AFB, SC (CHS); Chinggis Khaan IAP, Mongolia (ULN); Hickam AFB, HI (HIK); Homer Airport, AK (HOM); Jacksonville NAS, FL (NIP); Kadena AB, JP (DNA); MacDill AFB, FL (MCF); Memphis IAP/ANG, TN (MEM); Offutt AFB, NE (OFF); Stewart IAP/ANG, NY; Whidbey Island NAS, WA (NUW). Flights to CONUS and OCONUS via KC-135R aircraft.

Flights Originating from This Destination: Limited originating flights.

CALIFORNIA

Travis Air Force Base (CA50R4) (KSUU/SUU)

SPACE-A CONTACT AND FLIGHT INFORMATION

Space-A Phone Number: C-707-424-5770, DSN-312-837-5770. Fax C-707-424-2048, DSN-312-837-2048.

Flight Recording: C-707-424-1854; updated 3 times daily.

Terminal Phone: C-707-424-5774/1854.

Terminal Website: http://www.travis.af.mil/About-Us/Space-A-Travel/

Space-A E-mail: 60aps.websa@amc.af.mil

Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/travispassengerterminal and https://www.facebook.com/groups/348299121914625/

SPACE-A FLIGHTS

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Weekly: Andersen AFB, Guam (UAM); Andrews AFB, MD (ADW); Hickam AFB, HI (HIK); JB Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (EDF); Kadena AB, JP (DNA); Lackland/Kelly AFB, TX (SKF); March ARB Riverside, CA (RIV); Osan AB, KR (OSN); Ramstein AB, DE (RMS); Yokota AB, JP (OKO) Monthly: Boeing Field/King Count Intl Airport, WA (BFI); Charleston AFB, SC (CHS); Colorado Springs Muni Airport/Peterson Fld, CO (COS); Dover AFB, DE (DOV); JB Lewis-McChord, WA (TCM); Kalaeloa Airport Kapolei, HI (JRF); Kaneohe Bay MCAS, HI (NGF); Mildenhall RAF, GB (MHZ); Miramar MCAS, CA (NKX); Norfolk NS, VA (NGU); Richmond RAAF Base NSW, AU (RCM); Sioux Gateway, IA (SUX) Infrequently: Bangor Intl Airport, ME (BGR); Biggs Army Airfield, TX (BIF); Campbell AAF, KY (HOP); Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ DMA); Edwards AFB, CA (EDW); Eielson AFB, AK (EIL); Fairchild AFB, WA (SKA); Forbes Fld ANG, KS (FOE); Gander International Airport, Canada (YQX); General Mitchell ANGB, WI (MKE); Hill AFB, UT (HIF); JB McGuire-Dix-LakeHurst, NJ (WRI); Keflavik NAS, IS (KEF); Key Field/Meridian Rgnl Airport, MS (MEI); Key West NAS, FL (NQX); Kona Intl Airport, HI (KOA); Lajes AB, PT (TER); Lincoln Municipal Airport/ANG, NE (LNK); Little Rock Air Force Base, AR (LRF); McConnell AFB, KS (IAB); NAS North Island, CA (NZY); Nellis AFB, NV (LSV); Oceana NAS, VA (NTU); Pope AAF, NC (POB); Rota AB, ES (RTA); Sea-Tac Intl Airport, WA (SEA); Sigonella NAS, IT (NSY); Spangdahlem AB, DE (SPM); Stewart ANG, NY (SWF); Tinker AFB, OK (TIK); Tyndall AFB, OK (PAM); Vandenberg AFB, CA (VBG); Westover ARB, MA (CEF); Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (FFO); Yuma Intl Airport, AZ (YUM). Many infrequent CONUS and OCONUS flights via C-005A/B, KC010 and C-017’s aircraft. Call for destinations, routings, and schedules.

Flights Originating from This Destination: Many originating flights. Travis AFB is the Hub to the Pacific.









HAWAII

Hickam Air Force Base (Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam) (HI11R6) (PHIK/HIK)

SPACE-A CONTACT AND FLIGHT INFORMATION

Space-A Phone Number: C-808-449-6833, DSN-315-449-6833. Fax C-808-448-1503, DSN-315-448-1503.

Flight Recording: C-808-449-6833, DSN-315-449-6833.

Passenger Services: Bldg 2028, Hours: 0730-1700 daily, C-808-449-1581, DSN-315-449-1581.

Pax Paging: Bldg 2028, 24 hours daily, C-808-449-1515, DSN-315-449-1515. Also manages departures and arrivals at Honolulu IAP (HNL/PHNL).

Terminal Phone: C-808-449-6833.

Terminal Website: http://www.15wing.af.mil/Home/FactSheets/Display/Article/376295/hickam-passenger-terminal-amc/

Space-A E-mail: spacea@hickam.af.mil

Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HickamAMC and https://www.facebook.com/groups/327238877370034/

SPACE-A FLIGHTS

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Weekly: Andersen AFB, Guam (UAM); JB Lewis-McChord, WA (TCM); Kadena AB, JP (DNA); Kwajalein Atoll RMI (KWA); March ARB Riverside, CA (RIV); NAS North Island, CA (NZY); Osan AB, KR (OSN); Travis AFB, CA (SUU); Yokota AB JP (OKO) Monthly: Alice Springs, AU (ASP); Andrews AFB, MD (ADW); Dover AFB, DE (DOV); Eielson AFB, AK (EIL); General Mitchell ANGB, WI (MKE); JB Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (EDF); JB McGuire-Dix-LakeHurst, NJ (WRI); Lackland/Kelly AFB, TX (SKF); McConnell AFB, KS (IAB); McGhee Tyson, TN (TYS); New Orleans NAS, LA (NBG); Pago Pago Intl Airport, Samoa (PPG); Point Mugu NAS, CA (NTD); Richmond RAAF Base NSW, AU (RCM); Salt Lake City Intl Airport/ANG, UT (SLC); Scott AB, IL (BLV); Sioux Gateway, IA (SUX); Wake Island (AWK); Westover ARB, MA (CEF) Infrequently: Cheyenne Regional Airport/ANG, WY (CYS); Chicago Rockford Intl Airport, IL (RFD); Christchurch Intl Airport NZ (CHC), Darwin, AU (DRW); Fairchild AFB, WA (SKA); Forbes Fld ANG, KS (FOE); Fort Worth Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base, TX (NFW); Jacksonville NAS, FL (NIP); Long Beach Airport, CA (LGB); Majuro Atoll Airport, RMI (MAJ); Memphis ANG, TN (MEM); Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl Airport/ARS, MN (MSP); Miramar MCAS, CA (NKX); Misawa AB, JP (MSJ); Moffet Federal Airfield, CA; Norfolk NS, VA (NGU); Oceana NAS, VA (NTU); Offutt Air Force Base, NE (OFF); Quonset State Airport/ANG, RI (OQU); Reno-Tahoe Intl Airport/ANG, NV (RNO); Richmond Airport QLD, AU (RCM); Rickenbacker ANG Columbus, OH (LCK); Savannah Hilton Head Intl Airport/ANG, GA; Stewart ANG, NY (SWF); Tinker AFB, OK (TIK); Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, MA (BAF); Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (FFO). Frequent flights to CONUS and Pacific area via C-017, C-40B, KC-135R and C-37A aircraft.

Flights Originating from This Destination: Many originating flights.

MARYLAND

Andrews Air Force Base (JB Andrews) (MD02R1) (KADW/ADW)

SPACE-A CONTACT AND FLIGHT INFORMATION

Space-A Phone Number: C-301-981-3604, DSN-312-858-3604.

Flight Recording: 72-hour Flight Recording: C-301-981-3604.

Passenger Services: Pax Paging, Bldg 1245, Hours: 0400-2200 daily, C-301-981-3604, DSN-312-981-3604.

Terminal Phone: C-301-981-3604.

Space-A E-mail: amc.spacea@us.af.mil.

Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Joint-Base-Andrews-Passenger-Terminal/204595186255795 and https://www.facebook.com/groups/262444340533687/

SPACE-A FLIGHTS

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Weekly: Augusta{Augusta Regional Airport at Bush Field, GA USA} Regional Airport, GA (AGS); Burlington Intl Airport, VT (BTV); Campbell{Fort Campbell, KY USA} AAF, KY (HOP); Charleston{Charleston AFB (Joint Base Charleston), SC USA} AFB, SC (CHS); Dover{Dover AFB, DE USA} AFB, DE (DOV); JB McGuire{McGuire AFB (Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst), NJ USA}-Dix-LakeHurst, NJ (WRI); Lackland/Kelly{Kelly Annex (San Antonio Joint Base), TX USA} AFB, TX (SKF); Memphis{Memphis Intl Airport/ANG, TN USA} ANG, TN (MEM); Miramar{Miramar MCAS, CA USA} MCAS, CA (NKX); Norfolk{Norfolk NS, VA USA} NS, VA (NGU); Pope AAF, NC (POB); Ramstein {Ramstein AB, DE} AB, DE (RMS); Scott{Scott AFB, IL USA} AB, IL (BLV); Travis{Travis AFB, CA USA} AFB, CA (SUU) Monthly: Cairns AF, AL (OZR); Colorado Springs Muni Airport/Peterson{Peterson AFB, CO USA} Fld, CO (COS); Davis-Monthan{Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ USA} AFB, AZ (DMA); Dyess{Dyess AFB, TX USA} AFB, TX (DYS); Fort Knox, Godman{Godman AAF, Fort Knox, KY USA} AAF (FTK); Fort Worth{Fort Worth NAS/Joint Reserve Base, TX USA} Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base, TX (NFW); Langley{Langley AFB (Langley-Eustis Joint Base), VA USA} AFB, VA (LFI); Little Rock{Little Rock AFB, AR USA} Air Force Base, AR (LRF); MacDill{MacDill AFB, FL USA} AFB, FL (MCF); March{March ARB, CA USA} ARB Riverside, CA (RIV); Maxwell{Maxwell AFB, AL USA} AFB, AL (MXF); NAS North Island{Coronado Naval Base, North Island NAS, CA USA}, CA (NZY); Newport News Intl Airport, VA (PHF); Oceana{Oceana NAS, VA USA} NAS, VA (NTU); Richmond {Richmond RAAF Base, NSW AU} Intl Airport, VA (RIC); Rickenbacker{Rickenbacker Intl Airport/ANG, OH USA} ANG Columbus, OH (LCK); Robins{Robins AFB, GA USA} AFB, GA (WRB); South Bend International Airport, IN (SBN) Infrequently: Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, IL (SPI); Albert J Ellis Airport Jacksonville, NC (OAJ); Alexandria International Airport, LA (AEX); Allen C. Thompson{Jackson Intl Airport/Allen C. Thompson Field/ANG MS USA} Fld Jackson, MS (JAN); Anchorage Intl Airport, AK (ANC); Aspen Pitkin Sardy Fld, CO (ASE); Atlantic City Intl Airport, NJ (ACY); Austin Straubel Intl Airport, WI (GRB); Bangor{Bangor Intl Airport/ANG, ME USA} Intl Airport, ME (BGR); Billings Logan Intl Airport, MT (BIL); Birmingham{Birmingham-Shuttleworth Intl Airport/Air National Guard, Alabama, USA}-Shuttlesworth Intl Airport/ANG, AL (BHM); Bismarck Municipal Airport, ND (BIS); Boeing Field/King Count Intl Airport, WA (BFI); Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, GA (BQK); Capital Region Intl Airport, MI (LAN); Cherry Point MCAS, NC (NKT); Cheyenne{Cheyenne Airport/ANG, WY USA} Regional Airport/ANG, WY (CYS); Columbia Metro Airport, SC (CAE); Concord Municipal Airport, NH (CON); Denver International Airport, CO (DEN); Dobbins{Dobbins ARB, GA USA} ARB, GA (MGE); Edwards AFB, CA (EDW); Eglin{Eglin AFB, FL USA} AFB, FL (VPS); Fairchild{Fairchild AFB, WA USA} AFB, WA (SKA); Forbes{Sioux Gateway Airport/ANG, IA USA} Fld ANG, KS (FOE); Fort McCoy{Fort McCoy, WI USA} Aviation Support Facility, Ft. McCoy, WI (CMY); Friedman Memorial Airport Hailey, ID (SUN); Glacier Park Intl Airport, MT (FCA); Grand Junction Regional Airport, CO (GJT); Grant County Intl Airport, WA (MWH); Hanscom{Hanscom AFB, MA USA} Field, MA (BED); Henry E. Rohlsen{Henry E Rohlsen Airport, U.S. Virgin Islands} Airport, St. Croix, VI (STX); Hill{Hill AFB, UT USA} AFB, UT (HIF); Holbrook Municipal Airport, AZ (P14); Holloman{Holloman AFB, NM USA} AFB, NM (HMN); Hunter AAF, GA (SVN); Indianapolis Intl Airport, IN (IND); Jacksonville{Jacksonville NAS, FL USA} NAS, FL (NIP); JB Elmendorf{Elmendorf AFB (Elmendort-Richardson Joint Base JBER), AK USA}-Richardson, AK (EDF); JB Lewis-McChord{McChord AFB (Joint Base Lewis-McChord), WA USA}, WA (TCM); Kaneohe{Kaneohe Bay MCB, HI USA} Bay MCAS, HI (NGF); Key West{Key West NAS, FL USA} NAS, FL (NQX); Lincoln{Lincoln Municipal Airport/ANG NE USA} Municipal Airport/ANG, NE (LNK); Los Angeles Intl Airport, CA (LAX); McGhee{McGhee Tyson Airport/ANG, TN USA} Tyson, TN (TYS); Miami Intl Airport, FL (MIA); Mid Ohio Valley Regional Airport, WV (PKB); Minneapolis{Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl Airport/ARS, MN USA}-St. Paul Intl Airport/ARS, MN (MSP); Nellis{Nellis AFB, NV USA} AFB, NV (LSV); New Orleans{New Orleans Naval Station/JRB, LA USA} NAS, LA (NBG); Northeast Florida Regional Airport, FL (UST); Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, AR (XNA); Orlando Intl Airport, FL (MCO); Palm Springs Intl Airport, CA (PSP); Patrick{Patrick AFB, FL USA} AFB, FL (COF); Pease{Pease ANG Base, NH USA} ANG, NH (PSM); Philip S W Goldson{Philip S.W. Goldson Intl Airport, BZ} Intl Airport, Belize (BZE); Phillips AAF, MD (AGP); Phoenix Sky Harbor{Sky Harbor Intl Airport/Phoenix Air National Guard, AZ USA}/ANG, AZ (PHX); Point Mugu{Point Mugu NAS/Ventura County Naval Base, CA USA} NAS, CA (NTD); Quonset{Quonset State Airport/ANG, RI USA} State Airport/ANG, RI (OQU); Raleigh Durham Intl Airport, NC (PKB); Randolph{Randolph AFB (San Antonio Joint Base), TX USA} AFB, TX (RND); Roswell Intl Air Center, NM (ROW); Rota{Rota NS, ES} AB, ES (RTA); Savannah{Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport/ANG, GA USA} Hilton Head Intl Airport/ANG, GA (SAV); Selfridge{Selfridge ANG Base, MI USA} ANG, MI (MTC); Seymour Johnson AFB, NC (GSB); St. John{St. John’s Intl Airport, CA}’s International Airport, Canada (YYT); St. Louis Intl Airport, MO (STL); Syracuse Hancock Intl Airport, NY (SYR); Talahassee Regional Airport, FL (TLH); Tinker{Tinker AFB, OK USA} AFB, OK (TIK); Toledo Express Airport, OH (TOL); Vance AFB, OK (END); Westover{Westover ARB, MA USA} ARB, MA (CEF); Wright{Wright-Patterson AFB, OH USA}-Patterson AFB, OH (FFO). C-20A/B/H Gulfstream, C-32, C-40B/C and KC-135’s are the primary aircraft stationed here; however, Space-A transportation on other aircraft that stop here en route may be available.

Flights Originating from This Destination: Many originating flights.

NEW JERSEY

McGuire Air Force Base (Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst) (NJ09R1) (KWRI/WRI)

SPACE-A CONTACT AND FLIGHT INFORMATION

Space-A Phone Number: C-609-754-2864/5023/2749, DSN-312-650-5023/2749/3070, Fax C-609-754-4621, DSN-312-440-4621.

Flight Recording: C-800-569-8284 ext 754-9950.

Passenger Services: 24 hours daily, Pax Service/Paging: C-609-754-5023, DSN-312-650-5023.

Terminal Phone: C-609-754-5023/9950.

Terminal Website: http://www.jointbasemdl.af.mil/Home/Passenger-Terminal/

Space-A E-mail: 305.APS.McGuire.Space.A@us.af.mil

Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JBMDLPaxTerm and https://www.facebook.com/groups/276191892482747/

SPACE-A FLIGHTS

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Weekly: Andrews AFB, MD (ADW); Balt/Wash Intl AP (BWI); Norfolk NS, VA (NGU); Ramstein AB, DE (RMS). Monthly: Charleston AFB, SC (CHS); Dyess AFB, TX (DYS); Griffiss Air Park Rome, NY (RME); JB Lewis-McChord, WA (TCM); Lajes AB, PT (TER); Mildenhall RAF, GB (MHZ); Oceana NAS, VA (NTU); Stewart ANG, NY (SWF); Travis AFB, CA (SUU); Westover ARB, MA (CEF). Infrequently: Allen C. Thompson Fld Jackson, MS (JAN); Austin-Bergstrom Intl Airport, TX (AUS); Biggs Army Airfield, TX (BIF); Campbell AAF, KY (HOP); Cherry Point MCAS, NC (NKT); Colorado Springs, CO (AFF); Colorado Springs Muni Airport/Peterson Fld, CO (COS); Dallas Love Field, TX (DAL); Dover AFB, DE (DOV); Eielson AFB, AK (EIL); Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, St. Croix, VI (STX); Hickam AFB, HI (HIK); Iqaluit, CA (YFB); JB Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (EDF); Key West NAS, FL (NQX); Laughlin AFB, TX (DLF); Little Rock Air Force Base, AR (LRF); Luis Munoz Marin Intl Airport, PR (SJU); MacDill AFB, FL (MCF); Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl Airport/ARS, MN (MSP); Miramar MCAS, CA (NKX); Monroe Regional Airport, LA (MLU); Nellis AFB, NV (LSV); New Orleans NAS, LA (NBG); Niagara Falls Intl Airport/ARS, NY (IAG); Piedmont Triad Intl Airport, NC (GSO); Pope AAF, NC (POB); Quantico MCB, VA (NYG); Quonset State Airport/ANG, RI (OQU); Raleigh Durham Intl Airport, NC (RDU); Rota AB, ES (RTA); Scott AB, IL (BLV); Seymour Johnson AFB, NC (GSB); Thule AB, Greenland (THU); Tinker AFB, OK (TIK); Tupelo Regional Airport, MS, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (FFO); Yuma Intl Airport, AZ (YUM). Flights to CONUS and OCONUS locations via C-017, KC-010A and KC-135R aircraft. Call for destinations, routings and schedules.

Flights Originating from This Destination: Many originating flights.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Charleston Air Force Base (Joint Base Charleston) (SC06R1) (KCHS/CHS)

SPACE-A CONTACT AND FLIGHT INFORMATION

Space-A Phone Number: C-843-963-3083/3048, Fax C-843-963-2396, DSN-312-673-3083/3048.

Flight Recording: 72-hour, C-843-963-3082, DSN-312-673-3082.

Passenger Services: 24 hours daily, C-843-963-3083, DSN-312-673-3083.

Pax Paging: Bldg 164, Hours: 0530-2300, C-843-963-3083, DSN-312-673-3083.

Terminal Phone: C-843-963-3048/3082.

Terminal Website: http://www.jbcharleston.jb.mil/About-Us/Library/Space-A/

Space-A E-mail: 437aps.spacea@us.af.mil

Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Joint-Base-Charleston-Passenger-Terminal/112533608829923 and https://www.facebook.com/groups/270286459744002/

SPACE-A FLIGHTS

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Weekly: Varies Monthly: Pope AAF, NC (POB). Andrews AFB, MD (ADW); Campbell AAF, KY (HOP); Cecil Field NAS, FL (NZC); Colorado Springs Muni Airport/Peterson Fld, CO (COS); Dobbins ARB, GA (MGE); Dover AFB, DE (DOV); Dyess AFB, TX (DYS); JB McGuire-Dix-LakeHurst, NJ (WRI); Lackland/Kelly AFB, TX (SKF); Lawson Army Airfield Ft Benning, GA (LSF); Little Rock Air Force Base, AR (LRF); Rota AB, ES (RTA) Infrequently: Beaufort MCAS, SC (NBC); Blackstone AAF, VA (BKT); Cherry Point MCAS, NC (NKT); Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ (DMA); Duke Field, FL (Eglin AFB Auxiliary Field No. 3), FL (EGI); Edmonton Intl Airport, CA (YEG); El Salvador Intl Airport (SAL); Evreux Airport, FR (EVX); Forbes Fld ANG, KS (FOE); Fort Worth Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base, TX (NFW); Grand Forks AFB, ND (RDR); Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, St. Croix, VI (STX); Hickam AFB, HI (HIK); JB Lewis-McChord, WA (TCM); Kalaeloa Airport Kapolei, HI (JRF); Key West NAS, FL (NQX); Kingston, JM (KIN); L F Wade Intl Airport Bermuda, BM (BDA); La Aurora Intl Airport Guatemala City, GT (GUA); Lakenheath RAF, GB (LKZ); Langley AFB, VA (LFI); Liberia Airport, Costa Rica (LIR); Luis Munoz Marin Intl Airport, PR (SJU); Mackall AAF, NC (HFF); Managua, NI (MGA); Melbourne Intl Airport, FL (MLB); Nashville Intl Airport/ANG, TN (BNA); Nellis AFB, NV (LSV); New River MCAS, NC (NCA); Norfolk NS, VA (NGU); Offutt Air Force Base, NE (OFF); Paya Lebar Air Base, SG (QPG), Pease ANG, NH (PSM); Philip S W Goldson Intl Airport, Belize (BZE); Ramstein AB, DE (RMS); Selfridge ANG, MI (MTC); Seymour Johnson AFB, NC (GSB); Singapore (QPG); Spangdahlem AB, DE (SPM); Travis AFB, CA (SUU); Whiteman AFB, MO (SZL); Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (FFO); Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, OH (YNG); Souda Bay, GR (CHQ); Tocumen Intl Airport Panama City, Panama (PTY) MacDill AFB, FL (MCF); Memphis ANG, TN (MEM); Pittsburgh Intl Airport/ANG, PA (PIT); Port-Au-Prince Intl Airport, HT PAP); Eglin AFB, FL (VPS); Homestead ARB, FL (HST); Hunter AAF, GA (SVN); Jacksonville NAS, FL (NIP). Call for destinations, routings and schedules.

Flights Originating from This Destination: Many originating flights.

GERMANY

Ramstein Air Base (DE24R7) (ETAR/RMS)

SPACE-A CONTACT AND FLIGHT INFORMATION

Space-A Phone Number: C-011-49-6371-46-4441/4442, DSN-314-479-4441/4442. Fax C-011-49-6371-47-2364, DSN-314-480-2364.

Flight Recording: C-011-49-6371-46-4440, DSN-314-479-4440.

Terminal Phone: C-011-49-6371-46-4441/4442, DSN-314-479-4441/4442.

Terminal Website: http://www.ramstein.af.mil/Units/Ramstein-AB-Passenger-Terminal/

Space-A E-mail: 721aps.ramsteinspaceasignup@us.af.mil

Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ramstein-Passenger-Terminal/139447339417453 and https://www.facebook.com/groups/405836809464907/

SPACE-A FLIGHTS

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Weekly: Andrews AFB, MD (ADW); Aviano AB, IT (AVB); Balt/Wash Intl AP (BWI); Bangor Intl Airport, ME (BGR); Dover AFB, DE (DOV); Incirlik AB, TU (UAB); JB McGuire-Dix-LakeHurst, NJ (WRI); Mildenhall RAF, GB (MHZ); Sigonella NAS, IT (NSY); Souda Bay, GR (CHQ); Westover ARB, MA (CEF) Monthly: Charleston AFB, SC (CHS); Constanta Intl Airport, Romania (CND); Gander International Airport, Canada (YQX); JB Lewis-McChord, WA (TCM); Kuwait International Airport (KWI); March ARB Riverside, CA (RIV); Moron AB, ES (OZP); Naples NSA, IT (NAP); Rota AB, ES (RTA); Travis AFB, CA (SUU); Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (FFO) Infrequently: Ali Al Salem Air Base, KU (OKAS); Camp Bastion, Afghanistan (OAZ); Colorado Springs, CO (AFF); Colorado Springs Muni Airport/Peterson Fld, CO (COS); Hunter AAF, GA (SVN); Jacksonville NAS, FL (NIP); Kabul Intl Airport, Afghanistan (KBL); Kandahar Intl Airport, AFG (KDH); Lajes AB, PT (TER); Little Rock Air Force Base, AR (LRF); Martinsburg ARB, WV (MRB); Mazar-e Sharif Airport, Afghanistan (MZR); Memphis ANG, TN (MEM); Moody AFB, GA (VAD); Nebraska ANG, NE (LNK); Phoenix Sky Harbor/ANG, AZ (PHX); Pope AAF, NC (POB); Pristina International Airport, KV (PRN); Scott AB, IL (BLV); Shank Forward Operating Base, Afghanistan (OAA); Shindand AB, Afghanistan (OAH); Stewart ANG, NY (SWF). There are also frequent (daily) inter-theater MEDEVAC, C009A flights and frequent inter-theater flights via C-130E aircraft. Call for destinations, routings and schedules.

Flights Originating from This Destination: Many originating flights.

ITALY

Sigonella Naval Air Station (IT01R7) (LICZ/SIZ)

SPACE-A CONTACT AND FLIGHT INFORMATION

Space-A Phone Number: C-011-39-095-86-5576/6725/2761, DSN-314-624-5576/6725/2761. Fax C-011-39-095-86-6726, DSN-314-624-6726.

Passenger Services: C-011-39-095-86-6725/5576. Bldg 436, 24 hours daily.

Terminal Phone: C-011-39-095-86-5576/6725.

Space-A E-mail: spaceasiz@eu.navy.mil

Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Sigonella-Passenger-Terminal/332837856791726 and https://www.facebook.com/groups/348309641913552/

SPACE-A FLIGHTS

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Weekly: Bahrain Intl AP (BAH); Naples NSA, IT (NAP); Norfolk NS, VA (NGU); Ramstein AB, DE (RMS); Rota AB, ES (RTA); Souda Bay, GR (CHQ) Monthly: Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport (JIB); Dover AFB, DE (DOV); Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ); Jacksonville NAS, FL (NIP); JB McGuire-Dix-LakeHurst, NJ (WRI); Kaneohe Bay MCAS, HI (NGF); Lajes AB, PT (TER); Moron AB, ES (OZP); Oceana NAS, VA (NTU); Palma de Mallorca Airport, ES (PMI); Point Mugu NAS, CA (NTD); St. John’s International Airport, Canada (YYT); Stuttgart Airport, DE (STR); Travis AFB, CA (SUU) Infrequently: Bangor Intl Airport, ME (BGR); Bornholm Airport, DK (RNN); Duluth International Airport, MN (DLH); Hamburg Airport, DE (HAM); Hickam AFB, HI (HIK); JB Lewis-McChord, WA (TCM); Keflavik NAS, IS (KEF); Koln Bonn (Cologne-Bonn), DE (CGN); MacDill AFB, FL (MCF); Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl Airport/ARS, MN (MSP); Nebraska ANG, NE (LNK); Niagara Falls Intl Airport/ARS, NY (IAG); Pope AAF, NC (POB); Scott AB, IL (BLV); Whidbey Island NAS, WA (NUW); Wiesbaden AB, DE (WIE); Wright-Patterson AFB, OH (FFO). Many flights.

SPAIN

Rota Naval Station (ES02R7) (LERT/RTA)

SPACE-A CONTACT AND FLIGHT INFORMATION

Space-A Phone Number: C-011-34-956-82-2411, DSN-314-727-2411. Fax 011-34-956-821-1734.

Flight Recording: C-011-34-956-82-2171, DSN-314-727-2171.

Passenger Services: Pax Service Office/Paging, Bldg 2, 24 hours daily, C-011-34-956-82-2411, DSN-314-727-2411.

Terminal Phone: C-011-34-956-82-2411/2171.

Terminal Website: http://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnreurafswa/installations/ns_rota/om/air_operations.html

Space-A E-mail: spacearota@eu.navy.mil

Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NavalStationRotaSpainPassengerTerminal and https://www.facebook.com/groups/398748326839486/

SPACE-A FLIGHT

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Weekly: Bahrain Intl AP (BAH); Bangor Intl Airport ME (BGR); Dover AFB DE (DOV); Incirlik AB TU (UAB); Norfolk NS VA (NGU); Ramstein AB DE (RMS); Sigonella NAS IT (NSY); Souda Bay GR (CHQ) Monthly: Biggs Army Airfield TX (BIF); Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport (JIB); Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ); Hickam AFB HI (HIK); JB Lewis-McChord WA (TCM); JB McGuire-Dix-LakeHurst NJ (WRI); Lajes AB PT (TER); MacDill AFB FL (MCF); Naples NSA IT (NAP); Nellis AFB NV (LSV); San Diego International Airport CA (SAN); Savannah Hilton Head Intl Airport/ANG (SAV); St. John’s International Airport Canada (YYT); Stuttgart Airport DE (STR); Travis AFB CA (SUU); Wright-Patterson AFB OH (FFO) Infrequently: Adana TU (ADA); Andrews AFB MD (ADW); Bornholm Airport DK (RNN); Campbell AAF KY (HOP); Charleston AFB SC (CHS); Cherry Point MCAS NC (NKT); Constanta Intl Airport Romania (CND); Gander International Airport Canada (YQX); Gulfport-Biloxi Intl MS (GPT); Honolulu Intl Airport HI (HNL); Keflavik NAS IS (KEF); Langley AFB VA (LFI); Las Palmas Airbase Lima Peru (SPLP); Martinsburg ARB WV (MRB); Mildenhall RAF GB (MHZ); Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl Airport/ARS (MSP); NAS North Island CA (NZY); Nellis AFB NV (LSV); Oceana NAS VA (NTU); Palma de Mallorca Airport ES (PMI); Phillips AAF MD (AGP); Point Mugu NAS CA (NTD); Pope AAF NC (POB); Quonset State Airport/ANG RI (OQU); San Javier Airport ES (MJV); Scott AB IL (BLV); Sea-Tac Intl Airport WA (SEA); Trenton Airport CA (YTS); Vincenzo Florio Airport IT (TPS); Westover ARB MA (CEF).

Flights Originating from This Destination: No originating flights.

JAPAN

Kadena Air Base (JP08R8) (RODN/DNA)

SPACE-A CONTACT AND FLIGHT INFORMATION

Space-A Phone Number: C-011-81-6117-34-6487/5806, DSN-315-632-6487/5806. Fax C-011-81-6117-34-4221, DSN-315-634-4221.

Flight Recording: C-011-81-6117-34-2159, DSN-315-634-2159.

Passenger Services: Hours: 0700-1630 Mon-Fri: Space-A counter, C-011-81-6117-34-1253

Pax Paging: C-011-81-6117-34-1253, DSN-315-634-1253.

Terminal Phone: C-011-81-611-734-6487/2159.

Terminal Website: http://www.kadena.af.mil/Home/AMC/

Space-A E-mail: 733ams.space-available@us.af.mil. Email must include name, rank and service affiliation with required documents attached (leave orders, leave orders w/ EML or command sponsorship letter).

Space-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AMCKadena and https://www.facebook.com/groups/426789294029450/

SPACE-A FLIGHTS

Flight Frequency and Destinations: Weekly: Andersen AFB, Guam (UAM); Atsugi AB, JP (NJA); Clark Intl Airport, PI (CRK); Hickam AFB, HI (HIK); Iwakuni MCAS, JP (IWK); Lackland/Kelly AFB, TX (SKF); Misawa AB, JP (MSJ); Osan AB, KR (OSN); Sea-Tac Intl Airport, WA (SEA); Travis AFB, CA (SUU); Yokota AB, JP (OKO) Monthly: Fairchild AFB, WA (SKA); JB Elmendorf-Richardson, AK (EDF); JB Lewis-McChord, WA (TCM); Nagoya Airfield, JP (NKM); Sioux Gateway, IA (SUX); Whidbey Island NAS, WA (NUW) Infrequently: Allen C. Thompson Fld Jackson, MS (JAN); Altus AFB, OK (LTS); Darwin, AU (DRW); Dover AFB, DE (DOV); Eielson AFB, AK (EIL); General Mitchell ANGB, WI (MKE); Honolulu Intl Airport, HI (HNL); Iwo Jima Air Base, JP (IWO); Jacksonville NAS, FL (NIP); JB McGuire-Dix-LakeHurst, NJ (WRI); Lincoln Municipal Airport/ANG, NE (LNK); McConnell AFB, KS (IAB); Offutt Air Force Base, NE (OFF); Pago Pago Intl Airport, Samoa (PPG); Paya Lebar Air Base, SG (QPG), Richmond RAAF Base NSW, AU (RCM); Singapore (QPG); Sydney Intl Airport (SYD); Tinker AFB, OK (TIK); Westover ARB, MA (CEF). Many originating flights.

Contributed by Military Living® Publications







