The Top 25 Vineyards all Around the U.S. – Military Lodging Locations Included!

If you are a connoisseur of wines, or simply enjoy traveling around discovering hidden vineyards and wineries that offer an inviting and relaxing atmosphere, you might want to check out The Top 25 Vineyards all Around the U.S. as ranked by Yelp by clicking the link below. And better yet, we have compiled a list of military lodging locations within a reasonable drive so that you can plan your vineyard and winery adventure. Be sure to check out our detailed list below!

Source: The top vineyards all around the U.S.

Military Installations with Lodging Nearby the 25 Vineyards and Wineries Listed as Ranked by Yelp Starting with #25:

Brooks Winery – Amity, OR: Camp Rilea is about 100 miles northwest

Beneduce Vineyards – Pittstown, NJ: Picatinny Arsenal is about 40 miles north

Taylor Brooke Winery – Woodstock, CT: New London Sub Base is about 50 miles south

Oliver Winery – Bloomington, IN: Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center is about 35 miles south of the winery and Camp Atterbury is about 40 miles north

The Cottage Vineyard and Winery – Cleveland, GA: Camp Frank D Merrill is about 26 miles west

Barnstormer Winery – Rock Stream, NY: Niagara Falls ARS is about 150 miles northwest

Glen Manor Vineyards – Front Royal, VA: Fort Belvoir is about 67 miles east

Windham Vineyards and Winery – Windham, NY: US Military Academy, West Point is about 95 miles south

Hawkins Cellar – Dundee, OR: Camp Rilea is about 95 miles northwest

Zephaniah Farm Vineyard – Leesburg, VA: Bethesda NAS, MD is about 40 miles southeast

Ports of New York – Ithaca, NY: Tobyhanna Army Depot, PA is about 130 miles southeast

Clearview Vineyard – Warwick, NY: US Military Academy, West Point is about 33 miles northeast

Blue Ridge Winery – Saylorsburg, PA: Tobyhanna Army Depot is about 25 miles north

Von Stiehl Winery – Algoma, WI: Sherwood Point Cottage is about 20 miles north and Rawley Point Cottage is about 35 miles south

Hermosa Vineyards – Palisade, CO: Buckley AFB is the closest military installation over 250 miles to the east.

Palmaz Vineyards – Napa, CA: Travis AFB is about 25 miles east

Ecluse Wines – Paso Robles, CA: Camp San Luis Obispo is about 35 miles south

J Rickards Winery – Cloverdale, CA: Petaluma CG Training Center is about 42 miles south

Pride Mountain Vineyards – St Helena, CA: Petaluma CG Training Center is about 32 miles south

Espinosa Vineyards and Winery – Escondido, CA: Miramar MCAS is about 17 miles south

B Cellars Vineyards & Winery – Napa, CA: Travis AFB is about 40 miles east

Kastania Vineyards – Petaluma, CA: Novato Coast Guard Facility is about 10 miles south and Petaluma CG Training Center is about 15 miles northeast

Hendry Vineyards and Winery – Napa, CA: Travis AFB is about 30 miles east

Vineyard Grant James – Ramona, CA: Miramar MCAS is about 30 miles southwest

Vincent Arroyo Winery – Calistoga, CA: Petaluma CG Training Center is about 38 miles southwest