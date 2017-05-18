Top 10 Military Beaches with Accommodations

Just A Day at the Beach…

Military bases provide and offer great resources for its community to promote a healthy, happy lifestyle that is both manageable and fun. And with an abundance of exciting and interesting places to vacation, or to simply take a day trip, the military serves up some pretty great destinations!

California

Camp Pendleton’s Del Mar Beach: With over 17 miles of coastline along the Pacific, this beach has it all! Oceanfront Villas, RV camping and on-base lodging at either the Pendleton Pacific Views or the Pacific Ward Lodge. Cabanas, surfboards and beach activity rentals are available for daily use. The beach also offers a playground, Kid Cove swim area, bathhouses, vending and two Lifeguard stations. For more information, contact Del Mar Beach Guest Services, C-760-725-2134 or visit mccscp.com/delmarbeach. Open year-round.

Coronado NAS Breakers Beach: Located on the beautiful Island of Coronado, Breakers Beach is the perfect day at the beach. With views of the Coronado Bridge, Point Loma and the panoramic Pacific Ocean, this destination offers a relaxing beach day or accommodations at either the Navy Lodge or North Island Cottages. Three Lifeguard stands, cabana usage and fire pits on the beach are available for daily use. A playground area is centrally located at the Navy Lodge as well as a small exchange within the Navy Lodge reception area. Lifeguards on duty from 12-5 daily. Beach open daily from dawn to 11pm. For Cabana reservations, C-619-545-2874 or visit navylifesw.com/sandiego/recreation/parkspicnicareas/. Lodging reservations available at navy-lodge.com, C-800-NAVY-INN or at get.dodlodging.net/propertys/North-Island-Beach-Cottages, C-877-NAVY-BED.

Florida

Destin Army Recreation Area: Ideally situated between Pensacola and Panama City, this gated military resort is located on 15 acres along the Choctawhatchee Bay, minutes from the Gulf of Mexico and a private beach that is less than three miles away. For overnight accommodations, Destin Rec Area offers two and three bedroom villas, one-bedroom suites, hotels and studios, and an RV site. This awesome resort offers a full-service marina where guests can charter a fishing boat, book sightseeing tours, rent waverunners, pontoons or kayaks. The resort offers pierside fishing or crabbing. Children will love the 2,500 sq ft on-site splash park! Lodging reservation information available at benningmwr.com/destin-resort/, C-850-837-6423 daily 0800-1600 hours. Open year-round.

Hawaii

Bellows Air Force Station: Perhaps the hidden gem in Hawaii, Bellows AFS Beach is a must see! Located along the ocean shoreline with miles of pristine beaches and rich foliage, a day at the beach here is more like a day in paradise. With a variety of rentals available from Outdoor Rec’s Turtle Cove to include leisure beach equipment, kayaks, paddle boards, surfboards, snorkeling gear and boogie boards, everyone is sure to find fun and relaxation. Lodging accommodations offer beach side cabins, condo units, cedar cabins, tent sites and two RV sites. Lodging reservations available at bellowsafs.com/lodging-rentals, C-808-259-8080. Lifeguards on duty daily. Refreshments are sold at Turtle Cove and restaurants are on base. Open year-round.

North Carolina

Camp Lejeune’s Onslow Beach: Situated between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, this east coast beach lover’s paradise is the perfect place to stay or just play! Beautiful white sandy beaches are the perfect place for toes in the sand offering tranquility and fun in the sun. The Crab Shack offers daily leisure beach rentals as well as kayaks, skimboards and boogie boards. Seashells, a raised wooden beach cover complete with picnic table, dressing room, and shower, are available daily. For those wanting to bask for more than a day, lodges, cabanas, ospreys, oceanfront home rentals, RV sites and a campground are on-base. Lodging reservations available via phone, C-910-440-7502. Visit mccslejeune-newriver.com/beach. Lifeguards on duty daily from 1000-1800 hours Memorial Day through Labor Day. Pet friendly beaches, convenience store and fishing pier. Open year-round.

Texas

Corpus Christi NAS Beach: Miles of shoreline along the Corpus Christi Bay and the Laguna Madre makes this the perfect spot for boating, sailing or fishing with rentals available at the base Marina. Sunfish Beach, a public beach, also provides ODR pavilion reservations at no cost, just be sure to contact ODR for a reservation to ensure availability. RV camping and lodging accommodations are also available. Call C-1-877-NAVY-BED or visit http://ngis.dodlodging.net/propertys/Corpus-Christi-NAS for hotel, or http://get.dodlodging.net/propertys/Corpus-Christi-RV-Park for camping. A Navy Lodge is also on base www.navy-lodge.com. Open year-round.

Virginia

Fort Story Beach: Just north of Virginia Beach’s famed Boardwalk along the Atlantic, Fort Story is an ideal destination for a day at the beach or rustic vacation! Situated along the crossroads of the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, the beach is a great alternative to the more touristy Atlantic Ocean hotspots and is great for swimming. As a weekend getaway or vacation, guests can choose from rustic cabins, Kamping Kabins, RV sites or tent sites, or the 67th Street Cottages (located just up the road with public beach access). Enjoy a tour of the historic Cape Henry Lighthouse (within walking distance), the on-site playground, natural dunes, or relax on the beach. A convenience shoppette and equipment rentals are available. Lodging reservations available at get.dodlodging.net/propertys/Fort-Story-JEB, C-877-NAVY-BED or contact the MWR Office, C-757-422-7601. Open year-round.

Washington

Pacific Beach Resort: Known as “Washington’s Best Kept Secret”, this northwestern destination is sure to please any traveler! Located between the Olympia National Forest and the Pacific Ocean, the resort provides a little something for everyone with its expansive beach, majestic river views atop the cliffs, lush forestry and a wide variety of activities to include a Whale-watching Tower, several playgrounds, bike rentals, outdoor game areas, on-site dining and a gift/espresso shop. Vacationers can choose to lodge in guest rooms or cottages; or choose to reserve accommodations at RV park or campground. Dining is available at Windjammer Restaurant and Lounge. Lodging reservations available at http://get.dodlodging.net/propertys/Pacific-Beach–Recreation-Center, C-877-NAVY-BED or visit kitsap.navylifepnw.com. Open year-round.

Guam

Anderson Air Force Base Tarague Beach: Located on the Pacific Island of Guam, Tarague Beach is the perfect place to enjoy Island beauty! With beautiful mountain views and lush jungles, Tarague Beach is a perfect destination boasting light, sandy beaches and aqua blue waters amidst a Pacific paradise! It also offers some of the best world renowned diving sites. Guided Island tours and deep sea fishing adventures are just a few of the wonderful experiences available to its guests. Lodging reservations available at 36fss.com/lodging, C-671-979-5501 or http://ngis.dodlodging.net/propertys/Andersen-NSA-AFB-Guam, C-877-NAVY-BED. The beach is open daily from dawn to dusk.

Japan

Okinawa Naval Fleet Activities White Beach: With its crystal blue water and white sand, White Beach is nothing short of a beach lovers dream! Situated at the base of picturesque mountains along the Pacific and safely nestled on base, guests can enjoy all the amenities of White Beach. The marina offers a variety of activities for all ages including paddle boats and wake boarding rentals. MWR Recreation Office also provides beach leisure rentals, beach cabanas, BBQ grills and a variety of sports equipment for a perfect day at the beach! Looking to stay longer? Reserve a cabin at Snuggler’s Cove atop the bluff or venture down to the shoreline campground for real seaside camping! Lodging reservations are available at get.dodlodging.net/propertys/Okinawa-Navy-Getaways, C-011-81-6117-34-6952 or www.navymwrokinawa.com. Open year-round.