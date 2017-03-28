Skip to content
Military Lodging
RV Camping
Facility Information
- Address: Wake Avenue & Joseph L. Boll Avenue, Bldg 129, Barstow, CA 92311.
- Information Line: C-760-577-6211, DSN-312-282-6211.
- Main Base Police: C-760-577-6669/6666.
- Main Installation Website: http://www.mclbbarstow.marines.mil/
- Main Base Location: Located halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas on Interstate 15. It is approximately 120 miles northeast of Los Angeles and 150 miles southwest of Las Vegas in the San Bernardino County high desert. Located along freeways I-15 and I-40, and State Highways 58 & 247.
- Directions to Main Gate: Traveling from the north-east, from Las Vegas: Take the I-15 toward Barstow. Take the I-40 towards Needles and then take the Marine Corps Logistics Base off ramp. When traveling from the east: Take the I-40 to the Marine Corps Logistics Base off ramp.
- NMC: Los Angeles, 120 miles southwest.
- NMI: Fort Irwin NTC, 40 miles northeast.
- Area Cost of Living: Lower than the national US average.
- Main Base Population: 2,000 with 110 Active Duty, 1,482 Civilians, and 488 Contractors.
- Main Base Area Population: 22,370 in Barstow.
- Base Social Media/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Marine-Corps-Logistics-Base-MCLB-Barstow/116845431679314
- Base Social Media/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MCLB_Barstow
- Child and Youth Registration and Referral Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6287.
- School Age Care Relocation Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6617.
- School Liaison Office/Community Schools Phone Numbers: C-760-577-5854.
- Barracks/Single Service Member Housing Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6494.
- Beneficiary Counseling Assistance Coordinators Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6702, C-760-380-8090/3124, C-1-888-874-3978.
- Boss/Liberty Program Phone Number: C-760-577-5889.
- Chapels Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6849.
- Citizenship and Immigration Services Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6874.
- Civilian Personnel Office Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6638/6478.
- Deployment/Mobilization Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6533/6727.
- Finance Office Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-760-577-6727.
- ID/CAC Card Processing Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6371/6969.
- Legal Services JAG Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-760-577-6878/6874, DSN-312-282-6874.
- Loan Closet Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6533.
- Non-Appropriated Funds (NAF) Human Resources: C-760-577-6140/5835.
- PAO Phone Number: C-760-577-6430.
- Personal Financial Management Services Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-760-577-6533, DSN-312-282-6533.
- Personnel Support Office Phone Numbers CIV/DNS/FAX: C-760-577-6375, DSN-312-282-6310.
- Retirement Services (RSO) Phone Numbers/Email: C-760-577-6533.
- Transition Assistance Program Phone CIV/DSN/FAX: C-760-577-6533, DSN-312-282-6533.
- Transportation CIV/DSN/FAX: No base transportation. Contact sponsor.
- Travel Office Phone CIV/DSN/FAX: C-760-577-6135, CTO Ravene Travel, C-504-697-9795, C-1-800-639-7955. Indicate BARSTOW.
- VA Facilities Phone Numbers: C-760-951-2599.
- Victim Advocate Services Phone Numbers: 24/7 Hotline, C-760-577-6036/6533.
- Household Goods/Transportation Office(Inbound) Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-760-577-6259, DSN-312-282-6259, Fort Irwin, C-760-380-5330/5331.
- Household Goods/Transportation Office(Outbound) Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-760-577-6259, DSN-312-282-6259, Fort Irwin, C-760-380-4252/3058.
- Housing Office/Government Housing Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-760-577-6872/6707/5810, DSN-312-577-6872/6707/5810.
- Housing Referral Office/Housing Privatization Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-760-380-3576, DSN-312-470-3576.
- Relocation Assistance Program Main Phone CIV/DSN/FAX: C-760-577-6533.
- Relocation Assistance Program POC Phone CIV/DSN/FAX: C-760-577-6287.
- Welcome/Visitor's Center Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6533.
- Child Development Center: C-760-577-6287.
- Community Center: MCFTB and Desert View Housing Community Center, C-760-577-6675/6408 offers play groups, cooking classes, sewing classes, spouse socials, enrichment classes and community events.
- Emergency Relief Services Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6155.
- Family Advocacy Program Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6533.
- Family Child Care/Child Development Homes Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6049.
- EFMP Enrollment Phone Numbers: C-760-577-5854.
- EFMP Family Support Phone Numbers: C-760-577-5854.
- Family Center/Information: C-760-577-6533/6675. Fax C-760-577-6195/6414.
- New Parent Support Program Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6533.
- Spouse Education, Training, and Careers Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6533.
- WIC Phone Numbers: C-760-256-6960 ext. 399.
- Youth Programs/Centers Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6499.
- Dental Clinic: C-760-830-7666.
- Medical Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: Weed ACH Fort Irwin, C-760-380-3114/3124, DSN-312-470-3114/3124.
- Veterinary Services: C-760-577-6457/6969.
- Beauty/Barber Shop: C-760-577-6688.
- Commissary Phone Numbers: C-760-256-6760.
- Exchange Gas Phone Number: C-760-256-8974.
- Exchange Main Phone Number: MCX, C-760-256-8974, Yermo, C-760-577-7092.
- Military Clothing: C-760-256-8974.
- Catering and Rental Phone Numbers: Major General James L. Day Conference Center, C-760-577-6269.
- Clubs Names and Phone Numbers: Sugar Loaf Hill Bar, C-760-577-6269.
- Places to Eat: Family Restaurant, C-760-577-6429.
- Auto Hobby Shop Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6441.
- Bowling: Desert Lanes, C-760-577-6264.
- Fitness Center Phone Numbers: C-760-577-6817.
- Golf Name and Phone Numbers: Tees and Trees Golf Course, C-760-577-6431.
- Horse Stables Phone Numbers: C-760-577-7302.
- ITT/ITR: C-760-577-6541.
- Library: C-760-577-6838/6395.
- MWR Phone Number: C-760-577-6896.
- MWR Website: http://www.mccsbarstow.com/
- MWR Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MCCSBarstow
- Outdoor Recreation Unique: Recreation, C-760-577-6896.
- Things To Do: Visit Calico Ghost Town, 8 miles east. Travel to National Parks, including the Mojave National Preserve, Death Valley, Joshua Tree, Sequoia, and the Grand Canyon. Southern California and Las Vegas are within easy reach.
|Customer Service
|Facilities
|Cleanliness
|Value
|Location
|Summary
One thought on “Barstow Marine Corps Logistics Base”
25Mar17 Great stay at this handy USMC lodging facility. They have large comfy TLF's and are gracious hosts. Base is user friendly, with all facilities available. I stay there coming and going to my Snowbird nesting site and they always reserve a room for me. Give them a try and enjoy the desert and fine weather.