Sgt. Joshua Norberg, of the 741st Ordnance Disposal Battalion, swims across a pool with a dummy rifle during the second day of the Washington National Guard's 2015 Best Warrior competition, March 7, which was held at Camp Murray and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. (Washington National Guard Photo By: Spc. Danielle Gregory/ 122nd Public Affairs Operations Center via Wikimedia Commons)
Military Lodging
RV Camping
Facility Information
- Address: 1 Militia Drive, Camp Murray, WA 98430-5000.
- Information Line: C-253-512-8000.
- Main Base Police: C-253-512-7900. Emergencies dial 911.
- Main Installation Website: http://mil.wa.gov/194th-regional-support-wing
- Main Base Location: Located adjacent to Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Lakewood, Washington.
- Directions to Main Gate: From I-5 south of Tacoma: Take exit 122 west across the railroad tracks and go left through the Camp Murray gate.
- NMC: Tacoma,13 miles north.
- NMI: Fort Lewis/JB Lewis-McChord, adjacent.
- Area Cost of Living: Higher than the U.S. national average.
- Main Base Area Population: 202,010 in Tacoma.
- Base Social Media/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/washingtonguard/
- Chapels Phone Numbers: C-253-512-8790.
- ID/CAC Card Processing Phone Numbers: C-253-512-8080.
- Legal Services JAG Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-253-512-8262.
- Non-Appropriated Funds (NAF) Human Resources: C-253-512-8728.
- PAO Phone Number: C-253-512-8742.
- Travel Office Phone CIV/DSN/FAX: C-253-512-7537.
- Financial Institutions: American Lake Credit Union, C-253-582-3831.
- Military Museum: C-253-512-7834.
One thought on “Camp Murray”
In June, 2016, I was slated to take a space-a flight our of McChord AFB, which is across the freeway from Camp Murray. I like to get to the base a day ahead, so there are no “surprises.” Instead of staying at Ft. Lewis/McChord in their expensive billets, I called billeting at Camp Murray and requested a place to stay. I chose to stay in the male barracks, which are comfy and quite adequate for me. I was charged $8.50 for the night’s stay and did enjoy the hospitality and comfort of a nice clean place to rest before my flight. I did not explore the base, but I will stay there again.