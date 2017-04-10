Toggle Directions

Sgt. Joshua Norberg, of the 741st Ordnance Disposal Battalion, swims across a pool with a dummy rifle during the second day of the Washington National Guard's 2015 Best Warrior competition, March 7, which was held at Camp Murray and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. (Washington National Guard Photo By: Spc. Danielle Gregory/ 122nd Public Affairs Operations Center via Wikimedia Commons)

Address: 1 Militia Drive, Camp Murray, WA 98430-5000.

Located adjacent to Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Lakewood, Washington. Directions to Main Gate: From I-5 south of Tacoma: Take exit 122 west across the railroad tracks and go left through the Camp Murray gate.

American Lake Credit Union, C-253-582-3831. Military Museum: C-253-512-7834.