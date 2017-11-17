Members of the Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard fold the U.S. flag during a prisoner of war/missing in action ceremony Sept. 20, 2013, at Dover AFB, Del. Team Dover took time to honor those listed as MIA or POW, by participating in a run and vigil Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. (U.S. Air Force photo/Roland Balik via Wikimedia Commons)
Military Lodging
Space-A Air
RV Camping
Description
For a complete, PDF version of this page (with maps, photos etc.) that you can download or print, please click HERE
For a text-only PDF version of this page that you can download or print, please click HERE.
One thought on “Dover Air Force Base”
Not a criticism of Dover facility, but as a first time user, had a difficult time locating which side of the road and gate to enter. Otherwise I liked the customer service, desk attendant was pleasant and courteous and no complaints on the room and facility. Would use it again.