Toggle Directions

A C-130 Hercules from the Air Force Reserve Command's 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station, Ohio, drops an oil-dispersing chemical into the Gulf of Mexico May 5, 2010, as part of the Deepwater Horizon Response effort. The 910th AW specializes in aerial spray and is the Department of Defense's only large-area, fixed-wing aerial spray unit. Photo USAF TSgt Adrian Cadiz.

Military Lodging

Space-A Air

Facility Information

Address: Youngstown ARS, 3976 King Graves Rd, Vienna, OH 44473.

Youngstown ARS, 3976 King Graves Rd, Vienna, OH 44473. Information Line: C-330-609-1000, DSN-312-346-1000.

C-330-609-1000, DSN-312-346-1000. Main Base Police: C-330-609-1299.

C-330-609-1299. Main Installation Website: http://www.youngstown.afrc.af.mil/

http://www.youngstown.afrc.af.mil/ Main Base Location: Located in northeast Ohio, in the Mahoning Valley area between Cleveland, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Mahoning Valley area includes the area of Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, Ohio.

Located in northeast Ohio, in the Mahoning Valley area between Cleveland, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Mahoning Valley area includes the area of Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, Ohio. Directions to Main Gate: From OH-11: Take the exit for King Graves Road. Go east on King Graves Road, the ARS is on the right. Base is clearly marked.

From OH-11: Take the exit for King Graves Road. Go east on King Graves Road, the ARS is on the right. Base is clearly marked. NMC: Youngstown, 10 miles south.

Youngstown, 10 miles south. NMI: Pittsburgh IA/ARS, 74 miles southeast.

Pittsburgh IA/ARS, 74 miles southeast. Area Cost of Living: Lower than the U.S. national average.

Lower than the U.S. national average. Main Base Population: Assigned personnel is around 1,700 with a civilian population of approximately 180, serving an estimated 30,0000 retirees and their family members.

Assigned personnel is around 1,700 with a civilian population of approximately 180, serving an estimated 30,0000 retirees and their family members. Main Base Area Population: 65,405 in Youngstown.

65,405 in Youngstown. Base Social Media/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YoungstownARS/

https://www.facebook.com/YoungstownARS/ Base Social Media/Twitter: https://twitter.com/910AW

https://twitter.com/910AW Child and Youth Registration and Referral Phone Numbers: C-614-644-8389.

C-614-644-8389. Chapels Phone Numbers: C-330-609-1393.

C-330-609-1393. Civilian Personnel Office Phone Numbers: C-330-609-1343.

C-330-609-1343. Finance Office Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-330-609-1176.

C-330-609-1176. ID/CAC Card Processing Phone Numbers: C-330-609-1095.

C-330-609-1095. Legal Services JAG Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-330-609-1292, DSN-312-346-1292.

C-330-609-1292, DSN-312-346-1292. Non-Appropriated Funds (NAF) Human Resources: C-330-609-1073.

C-330-609-1073. PAO Phone Number: C-330-609-1364.

C-330-609-1364. Personal Financial Management Services Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-330-609-1201, DSN-312-346-1201.

C-330-609-1201, DSN-312-346-1201. Personnel Support Office Phone Numbers CIV/DNS/FAX: C-330-609-1095, DSN-312-346-1095.

C-330-609-1095, DSN-312-346-1095. Retiree Activities Office (RAO) CIV/FAX/EMAIL: C-330-609-1611, email: rao.youngstown.ohio@gmail.com.

C-330-609-1611, email: rao.youngstown.ohio@gmail.com. Retirement Services (RSO) Phone Numbers/Email: C-330-609-1611, C-1-800-278-7046 ext 1611.

C-330-609-1611, C-1-800-278-7046 ext 1611. Transition Assistance Program Phone CIV/DSN/FAX: C-330-609-1201, DSN-312-346-1201.

C-330-609-1201, DSN-312-346-1201. Transportation CIV/DSN/FAX: Off Base Car Rental: Hertz, C-330-856-2520; Off Base Taxi: C-330-545-5419. No airport shuttle available.

Off Base Car Rental: Hertz, C-330-856-2520; Off Base Taxi: C-330-545-5419. No airport shuttle available. Travel Office Phone CIV/DSN/FAX: C-330-609-1772.

C-330-609-1772. VA Facilities Phone Numbers: C-330-740-9200.

C-330-740-9200. Victim Advocate Services Phone Numbers: C-330-609-1930.

C-330-609-1930. Household Goods/Transportation Office(Inbound) Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-937-257-2153, C-1-800-762-7700, DSN-312-787-2153.

C-937-257-2153, C-1-800-762-7700, DSN-312-787-2153. Household Goods/Transportation Office(Outbound) Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-937-257-2153, C-800-762-7700, DSN-312-787-2153.

C-937-257-2153, C-800-762-7700, DSN-312-787-2153. Relocation Assistance Program POC Phone CIV/DSN/FAX: C-330-609-1201.

C-330-609-1201. Family Center/Information: C-330-609-1201. Fax C-330-609-1511.

C-330-609-1201. Fax C-330-609-1511. Spouse Education, Training, and Careers Phone Numbers: C-330-609-1201.

C-330-609-1201. Medical Phone Numbers CIV/DSN/FAX: C-330-609-1233.

C-330-609-1233. Exchange Main Phone Number: C-330-609-1395.

C-330-609-1395. Military Clothing: C-330-609-1399.

C-330-609-1399. Financial Institutions: ATM in airport terminal.

ATM in airport terminal. Shopping Off Base: Eastwood Mall.

Eastwood Mall. Postal Services: 4411 Warren Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473. C-330-394-2300. Mon-Fri 0830-1700; Sat 0830-1200. Sun Closed.

4411 Warren Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473. C-330-394-2300. Mon-Fri 0830-1700; Sat 0830-1200. Sun Closed. Clubs Names and Phone Numbers: Eagle's Nest Club, C-330-609-1139.

Eagle's Nest Club, C-330-609-1139. Places to Eat: Brothers Pizza, C-330-394-2733 and Yankee Kitchen, C-330-726-1300 and local chains are all within driving distance.

Brothers Pizza, C-330-394-2733 and Yankee Kitchen, C-330-726-1300 and local chains are all within driving distance. Fitness Center Phone Numbers: Sports and Fitness Center, C-330-609-1281.

Sports and Fitness Center, C-330-609-1281. ITT/ITR: C-330-609-1935.

C-330-609-1935. Outdoor Recreation: Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport/Air Reserve Station Outdoor Recreation Services.

Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport/Air Reserve Station Outdoor Recreation Services. MWR Phone Number: C-330-609-1246.

C-330-609-1246. Outdoor Recreation Unique: Outdoor Recreation Services, C-330-609-1334.

Outdoor Recreation Services, C-330-609-1334. Outdoor Recreation Text: Call for a list of equipment and activities.

Call for a list of equipment and activities. Things To Do: Be sure to visit Six Flags Amusement Park. Downtown Youngstown is home to the Arms Family Museum, the Butler Institute of Art, the War Vet Museum and the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra. There are also several golf courses available in the area.