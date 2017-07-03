Two Great Lodging Alternatives for 40 and 50-Plus Aged Travelers

Bed & Breakfast Member Homestays aren’t a new concept chasing the heels of the ever-popular Airbnb. As a matter of fact, the B&B Member Homestay concept has been around since the early 80’s – no kidding!

Evergreen Club* and The Affordable Travel Club* are two such Clubs shared with Military Living® from one of our readers, John Killam, who wrote in to tell us about he and his wife’s experiences using these affordable lodging alternatives, which are available in just about every state in the U.S., and in many locations in Canada and overseas.

The Clubs are gratuity based, costing a modest $20 per night for two and includes breakfast. Both of these clubs do require a membership fee and a reciprocating agreement to host other members at the member’s convenience, which generally is about three times per year.

To find out more and to see if this lodging alternative is right for you, visit www.evergreenclub.com or www.affordabletravelclub.net.

Happy Travels!

*Military Living® does not endorse nor claim to have an affiliation with either of these Clubs.









