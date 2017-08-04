U.S. Coast Guard Celebrates Its 227th Year

Happy Birthday, USCG!

Today marks the 227th birthday of the United States Coast Guard. And if you need some brushing up on history, click on the link below to read more about the Coast Guard’s interesting past and current present day status under the Department of Homeland Security, 0r check out the dividshub.net video!

Source: USCG History

Source: USCG History Video









