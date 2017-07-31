U.S. State Department Warns Tourists About Tainted Alcohol at Mexico Resorts After Blackouts Reported

We will never sell or rent your email address, and no spam will ever be sent.

The U.S. State Department has added tainted alcohol to its travel warning for Mexico, in wake of Journal Sentinel stories on tourist blackouts. The State Department updated Mexico’s safety and security guidance on its website , urging vacationers to avoid excessive alcohol.

