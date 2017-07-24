Update: Fort Indiantown Gap Eagle Scout Campground Closed

PLEASE NOTE: Eagle Scout Campground for RVs is no longer available at Fort Indiantown Gap. That area was damaged by severe weather and has not been repaired as of yet. Currently there are no plans to repair the area. If the status of this location changes, we will be sure to let you know!









This article is shared with you by Militaryliving.com, your premier source for temporary Military Lodging, Military Space-A Travel, Military RV Camping and Military Travel information.