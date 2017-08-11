West Point Grad, Family Bring New Meaning to Word “Service” | Article | The United States Army
As the eldest of six children, West Point grad Capt. Kate Gowel always felt a desire to lead. She first led the way into the military — a path all five of her siblings soon followed — and later led the way in her career as a military lawyer. Please see link below for more.
Source: West Point grad, family bring new meaning to word service | Article | The United States Army
